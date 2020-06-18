Where Are They Now, presented by Republic Services: Big Sky, Gonzaga grad Elle Tinkle finds her purpose in nursing after standout hoops career

She had worked with potential COVID patients during the first week of the virus, but they were later moved to a different floor away from the immunocompromised cancer patients. Her patients are now about 60% who have cancer and about 40% who have a wide range of ailments, the latter an increase from pre-COVID times as she takes more patients with generalized issues.

“It’s certainly been difficult just because the days seem like they’re a little bit more draining with everything going on,” Tinkle said. “If you didn’t sign up for nursing to be helping people out, especially in times like this, in times in crisis, then you probably signed up for the wrong thing. It’s all about having to be adaptable to the change in our communities and having to respond and kind of rise up to that challenge and still be able to deliver good care to folks.”

Just because Tinkle hasn’t worked specifically with COVID patients recently doesn’t mean her job has been free of stress or apprehension. The disease can be spread from an asymptomatic person, but she feels better and has noticed her patients feel more at ease because of the protocols put in place by the hospital.