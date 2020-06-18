Where Are They Now, presented by Republic Services: Big Sky, Gonzaga grad Elle Tinkle finds her purpose in nursing after standout hoops career

MISSOULA — Elle Tinkle has found her passion in nursing after a standout career in the family business of basketball.
She’s been working as a nurse for over two years, has continued throughout the coronavirus pandemic and even added online classes at Georgetown University so that she can take a larger role in nursing. It's a field she discovered in third grade and seriously set her focus on about a decade ago when she did job shadowing while at Big Sky, where she won a State AA basketball title and was a three-time all-state selection before going to play at Gonzaga.
“I knew that I wanted to have a career which allowed me to interact with people every single day,” Tinkle said in a phone call from Portland, noting that she long liked science and learning about the human body. “I felt like nursing was a career that you could surround yourself with people and then also be deliberately responsible for their care and their progression.
“I think that’s what’s made me also want to go back to school. I just felt like I wanted to challenge myself even more and there was more responsibility that I felt like I could take on.”
Tinkle is studying to become a family nurse practitioner. That would allow her to practice like a physician and have the capabilities to diagnose and prescribe while working in an outpatient or primary care setting instead of in a hospital like she’s been doing.
She started classes in January for the program ranging from 27 to 30 months and has continued working in the hospital two to three days a week. She and her sister Joslyn still found time to make it to Corvallis for Oregon State basketball games to see her dad coach and brother play in what was a shortened senior season for Tres, who’s now turned his focus toward a pro playing career.
Tinkle has done a similar balancing act before, becoming the only basketball player in Gonzaga history to get a nursing degree. It was a grueling affair of balancing classes and clinical rotations in the hospital with being an all-conference player who overcame a knee injury to set school records for career wins and games played while finishing eighth all-time in steals. Having done that made the 6-foot-2 former guard think going back to school would be possible, although she admitted “it’s kicking my butt pretty good.”
“It taught me so much about time management and my own mental health, what I need to do to leave work at work and not let it carry over into my personal life and having to keep the two separate,” Tinkle said. “It taught me so much about staying determined and focusing on little small goals that would help me reach the ultimate goal that I wanted for myself.”
Since January of 2018, Tinkle has been an oncology nurse in Vancouver, Washington, at PeaceHealth, a not-for-profit health care system. She works with four to five patients each day during her shifts from 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
She had worked with potential COVID patients during the first week of the virus, but they were later moved to a different floor away from the immunocompromised cancer patients. Her patients are now about 60% who have cancer and about 40% who have a wide range of ailments, the latter an increase from pre-COVID times as she takes more patients with generalized issues.
“It’s certainly been difficult just because the days seem like they’re a little bit more draining with everything going on,” Tinkle said. “If you didn’t sign up for nursing to be helping people out, especially in times like this, in times in crisis, then you probably signed up for the wrong thing. It’s all about having to be adaptable to the change in our communities and having to respond and kind of rise up to that challenge and still be able to deliver good care to folks.”
Just because Tinkle hasn’t worked specifically with COVID patients recently doesn’t mean her job has been free of stress or apprehension. The disease can be spread from an asymptomatic person, but she feels better and has noticed her patients feel more at ease because of the protocols put in place by the hospital.
She has to wear a mask during her entire shift, while others dealing with known COVID patients are required to wear much more protective equipment. Temperatures are taken at the hospital entrance, traffic in and out of patients’ rooms has been minimized, and a recent change has allowed one visitor per patient instead of none.
“That’s been a challenge to be the bad guy and restrict those visitations,” Tinkle said.
She’s found people to be more grateful than angry in her time in the nursing field. Seeing patients improve is rewarding for her, but she also deals with end-of-life care, so it’s about trying to show compassion and make those patients and their families feel as comfortable as possible.
For the past few months, Tinkle has also found it exciting to see a focus on the celebration of workers on the front line, especially those directly battling the coronavirus.
“It’s awesome to see how much outpouring of gratitude has come to health care workers,” she said, “and just how thankful people can be for the simplest things.”
Frank Gogola covers Griz football and prep sports for the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter @FrankGogola or email him at frank.gogola@missoulian.com.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!