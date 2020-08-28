Where Are They Now, presented by Republic Services: Former Philipsburg, Lady Griz standout Carla (Beattie) Cunneen built winning high school basketball program using family approach

Their team sprouted from four wins in Carla’s first season into the 3A state champion in the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools by 2014, when Kayla was a senior and Alissa was a sophomore playing in the fourth-largest classification in the state. They continued to build the program, made four state championship games from 2017-20, and won three titles in a row from 2018-20. Makenna played in two title games and was a senior on the 2018 team. Leia played in four championship games and won three titles.

“I think we just created a family atmosphere, but we also had a lot of discipline and consistency and we had high expectations for the kids,” Carla said. “We pushed them to be their very best. It certainly didn’t hurt that I had some talented nieces.”

The family connections extend to the staff for Carla. Jim Beattie was an assistant for her all 10 years. Sister-in-law Kelly was there the past four years after having coached her own daughters when they were in junior high. Kayla returned as the junior varsity coach the past two years and will now be an assistant varsity coach.

The connections even extend to the boys team. Carla’s brother Steve is an assistant coach for the team that includes his son, Carla’s nephew Gabe, who will be a senior starter this year.