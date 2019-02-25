The Missoula Hellgate boys basketball team will take the top ranking into this week's Western AA divisional, which begins Thursday at Kalispell Glacier High School.
Hellgate (17-1) held onto the top spot in the final 406mtsports.com poll of the season. The Knights are followed by Great Falls, Bozeman, Billings West and Missoula Sentinel (13-5).
Hellgate received a bye into the divisional semifinals. Sentinel will face Missoula Big Sky on Thursday at 8 p.m. in the final game of the opening round.
No Missoula teams cracked the rankings in the final girls poll of the season. Helena (17-1) and West (17-1) will take the top rankings into their respective postseason tournaments.
Hellgate and Sentinel will square off in the first game of the divisional tournament Thursday at 12:30 p.m. Glacier will take on Kalispell Flathead at 3:30 p.m. and Helena Capital faces Big Sky at 6:30 p.m. Helena received a first-round bye.