Missoula Big Sky volleyball player Nikki Cathey and Thompson Falls football player Trey Fisher were voted Prep Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.
Cathey piled up 19 digs in helping the Eagles post their first match win at Missoula Sentinel last weekend.
Fisher ran for six touchdowns in leading Thompson Falls to a big home win over Flint Creek last weekend.
Each week, we will nominate four boys and four girls for the honor “Prep Athletes of the Week.”
Readers will be able to vote for one girl and one boy in polls that appear by noon Sunday at Missoulian.com. Voting will be open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
The winners will be announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition each week and will appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, each Sunday.