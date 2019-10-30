Clark Fork football player Trey Green and Seeley-Swan multi-sport standout Sariah Maughan were voted Prep Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.
Green ran for six touchdowns, including scoring rushes of 38, 52 and 67 yards, and returned an interception 12 yards for a touchdown in Clark Fork's 60-12 win over Arlee last Friday.
Maughan was a dominant force in her volleyball team's five-set win at Clark Fork on Oct. 24. The sophomore registered 16 kills, 15 assists and three aces. Then last Saturday, she led Seeley-Swan to a State C cross country title by finishing fourth individually.
You have free articles remaining.
Each week, we will nominate four boys and four girls for the honor “Prep Athletes of the Week.”
Readers will be able to vote for one girl and one boy in polls that appear by noon Sunday at Missoulian.com. Voting will be open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
The winners will be announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition each week and will appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, each Sunday.