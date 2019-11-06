Clark Fork volleyball player Sorren Reese and Thompson Falls running back Trey Fisher were voted Prep Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.
Fisher scored six touchdowns in leading the Bluehawks to a 55-20 home playoff win over Twin Bridges last Friday. Five of the TDs came on run plays and one on a pass reception. He also scored three two-point conversions.
Reese led the Clark Fork volleyball team to a District 13C title Friday in Missoula. She had nine kills in the chipper against Valley Christian and nine in the third-place match against Seeley-Swan.
Each week, we will nominate four boys and four girls for the honor “Prep Athletes of the Week.”
Readers will be able to vote for one girl and one boy in polls that appear by noon Sunday at Missoulian.com. Voting will be open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
The winners will be announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition each week and will appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, each Sunday.