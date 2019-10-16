{{featured_button_text}}
Western B Divisionals

Wednesday in Thompson Falls

BOYS

Team scores: Eureka 22, St. Ignatius 75, Bigfork 103, Arlee 140, Deer Lodge 140, Anaconda 141, Thompson Falls 144, Loyola Sacred Heart 146.

Top 20 individuals: Isaac Reynolds, EURE, 17:27.36; Chaidh Lochridge, EURE, 17:34; Aidan Thompson, POCO, 17:44.64; Gavin Bates, EURE, 17:49.77; Alex Lowe, EURE, 17:54.39; Leroy Wilson, ANAC, 17:59.44; Zoran LaFrombois, STIG, 17:59.89; Isaiah Nasewytewa, STIG, 18:06.96; Justin Morgan, TFHS, 18:12.8; Ian Kumle, EURE, 18:18.38; Aiden Butterfield, BIGF, 18:23.09; Elliot Sanford, BIGF, 18:34.55; Billy Fisher, ARLE, 18:39.21; Henry Cooke, EURE, 18:41.26; Jacob Buckingham, EURE, 18:49.72; Andrew Rush, STIG, 18:51.41; Camden Donham, LOHE, 18:54.46; Aidyn Rosenbaum, STIG, 19:00.94; Jack Green, TFHS 19:26.38; Sage Nicolai, ARLE, 19:33.36.

GIRLS

Team scores: Thompson Falls 52, Bigfork 52, Eureka 72, Deer Lodge 129, Anaconda 142, Arlee 178, Incomplete: Loyola Sacred Heart, St. Ignatius, Charlo.

Top 20 individuals: Karolyna Buck, STIG, 21:37.33; Josey Neesvig, TFHS, 21:47.63; Sierra Hanks, TFHS, 22:16.29; Ellie Baxter, TFHS, 22:20.26; Carolyn Kimball, LOHE, 22:30.68; Grace Stewart, BIGF, 22:37.6; Cora Pesanti, ANAC, 22:42.1; Tabitha Raymond, BIGF, 22:44.53; Maya Carvey, EURE, 22:54.27; Scout Jessop, BIGF, 23:09.17; Karissa Bahlmann, EURE, 23:18.89; Corina Wallace, BIGF, 23:20.18; Nora Spring, POCO, 23:24.41; Megan Hanson, EURE, 23:39.81; Abby Strader, LOHE, 23:49.92; Alaura Zarn, BIGF, 24:11.3; Taylor Lancaster, EURE, 24:25.45; Madyson Currie, STIG, 24:45.14; Megan Baxter, TFHS, 24:46.12; Natalie Spring, POCO, 24:49.71.

