Hamilton girls cross country runner Brynnli Poulsen surges to Missoulian/Republic Services honor

MISSOULA — Hamilton cross country runner Brynnli Poulsen pulled away from the competition at the state meet this past fall.
Then the junior pulled away some more, so much so that she won the race by nearly 86 seconds. She had the fourth-best time in the state regardless of classification and was the lone runner from western Montana to secure a state title.
Poulsen’s breakthrough performance helped her run away with the Missoulian’s award as the area girls cross country athlete of the year.
“That was a pretty awesome day for me,” Poulsen said. “Last year, I took second at state to (current Grizzly) Bea (Frissell). I thought I had a shot after the divisional meet but still took second, which was kind of expected. Finally winning it this year and just totally knowing that I earned that and got that was just awesome.”
Poulsen is just the second state champ for Hamilton during coach Mark Albert’s 18 years leading the program, joining Jaycie Schmalz in 2015. She’s a three-time all-state honoree and will have a chance to complete the quartet in the fall as she looks to defend her title.
Poulsen already holds the girls school record for the fastest cross country time, according to Albert. She’s impressed him so much that he doesn’t hesitate in discussing what she ranks in his eyes.
“Brynnli is by far the best girl we’ve had come through here. No contest,” Albert said. “She’s just a really good overall athlete. She’s got a great build for a distance runner but is still fast. She’s strong. My favorite thing is she’s really gritty and knows how to bear down and compete. She’s got an edge to be a great competitor.”
That’s saying something, especially since Poulsen didn’t begin competitive sports until seventh grade. She started in cross country because a group of friends were trying it out while she was living in Idaho, one stop among many on a journey from Idaho to Arizona to Virginia to Utah, then back to Idaho and onto Montana, three weeks after her first cross country season ended.
It wasn’t until Poulsen’s sophomore year that she fell in love with cross country, something she thinks her father, a former runner, would’ve tried to get her started in if her friends hadn’t. It’s the friendships she’s built over the years that’s helped propel the late bloomer in the sport.
“At first, I was just doing this because I was good at it,” Poulsen said. “After that, I got a lot more focused and more determined. It was probably a bit of the team aspect. When I was a freshman, I had a senior, Lyric DeVries, who was my only friend on the team because I was awkward and didn’t talk to anyone. After my freshman year, me and Sarah Passey got super close, and she became my rock, and both our running times got better as we became closer.”
Not just a cross country athlete, Poulsen would’ve been defending her 800-meter state title on the track and would’ve been a favorite in the 1,600 and 3,200, both of which she placed second in last spring, if the coronavirus pandemic didn’t led to the cancellation of spring sports. At least she’ll have another shot next year as a senior.
Poulsen is looking to continue running both cross country and track past high school. She’s been talking with Utah of the Pac-12, Boise State of the Mountain West, Montana and Portland.
“She’s a straight-A student and really intelligent and knows how to compete and race with strategy,” Albert said. “She’s got a lot of potential. I think she’s just scratching the surface of how good she can be.”
