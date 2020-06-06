Hamilton girls cross country runner Brynnli Poulsen surges to Missoulian/Republic Services honor

“Brynnli is by far the best girl we’ve had come through here. No contest,” Albert said. “She’s just a really good overall athlete. She’s got a great build for a distance runner but is still fast. She’s strong. My favorite thing is she’s really gritty and knows how to bear down and compete. She’s got an edge to be a great competitor.”

That’s saying something, especially since Poulsen didn’t begin competitive sports until seventh grade. She started in cross country because a group of friends were trying it out while she was living in Idaho, one stop among many on a journey from Idaho to Arizona to Virginia to Utah, then back to Idaho and onto Montana, three weeks after her first cross country season ended.

It wasn’t until Poulsen’s sophomore year that she fell in love with cross country, something she thinks her father, a former runner, would’ve tried to get her started in if her friends hadn’t. It’s the friendships she’s built over the years that’s helped propel the late bloomer in the sport.