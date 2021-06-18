Hamilton's Brynnli Poulsen, Colter Purcell breeze to award from Missoulian/Republic Services

MISSOULA — Hamilton senior Brynnli Poulsen and cross country coach Mark Albert got off to a shaky start early in her high school career.
Poulsen had to learn to trust that what Albert was telling her as a coach was in her best interests as a runner. Albert, meanwhile, had to recognize that he had a stud runner and should provide some insight without overcoaching her.
The end result was Poulsen winning back-to-back State A championships and getting the chance to run at the Division I level with Boise State starting in the fall of 2021. She was a four-time all-state runner, placing sixth at state as a freshman and second as a sophomore, and is now a two-time winner as the Missoulian’s girls cross country athlete of the year.
“That relationship started off a little rocky when I was a freshman and thought I knew everything, but we’ve grown close and grown to trust each other,” Poulsen said at the state meet in the fall. “I don’t know if I’m ever going to have another coach like him.”
Albert still remembers Poulsen's words several months after that October race and finds them special and meaningful.
“I loved the humility in her statement,” Albert said. “Kids go through the transition from adolescence to adulthood, and her maturity is notable. I admire her willingness to humble herself and take the coaching. When you battle with kids, those are the ones you become closest with.”
Poulsen ran the state title race in 19 minutes, 2.30 seconds, which was the best time regardless of classification at the championship races on a snowy day in Kalispell. Her time is the second best in state meet history; she owns the No. 1 time, which she set as a junior in 2019.
Poulsen, who was good enough to train with the boys team, has two of the three individual girls state titles won in Albert’s 19 seasons as a head coach; the other is Jaycie Schmalz in 2015. She also owns the girls school record for the fastest cross country time.
“Her grit defines her so well,” Albert said. “She’s got a great work ethic. She sees a challenge and goes after it. I loved how she embraced her own personal growth. Her willingness to be coachable led to that and set a terrific example for her teammates.”
Purcell wins boys title
Hamilton junior Colter Purcell made quite the immediate impact in his first season after his family moved to the Bitterroot Valley during the pandemic.
Purcell won the State A title in 16 minutes, 17.52 seconds, which was the best time in the state regardless of classification. That helped him be named the Missoulian’s boys cross country athlete of the year.
His performance helped the Broncs win their first team title since 2014 and their fourth in program history. The team is made up of all juniors and should be the favorites in the fall of 2021.
“He moved in and was just super coachable,” Albert said. “He’s a kid of high character, and any time you have a kid like that, he can ingratiate himself to the rest of the team quickly. The fact that he’s a natural leader and leads by example, that’s easy for kids to follow because you just have to go out and perform, and he did.”