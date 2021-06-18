Hamilton's Brynnli Poulsen, Colter Purcell breeze to award from Missoulian/Republic Services

Poulsen ran the state title race in 19 minutes, 2.30 seconds, which was the best time regardless of classification at the championship races on a snowy day in Kalispell. Her time is the second best in state meet history; she owns the No. 1 time, which she set as a junior in 2019.

Poulsen, who was good enough to train with the boys team, has two of the three individual girls state titles won in Albert’s 19 seasons as a head coach; the other is Jaycie Schmalz in 2015. She also owns the girls school record for the fastest cross country time.

“Her grit defines her so well,” Albert said. “She’s got a great work ethic. She sees a challenge and goes after it. I loved how she embraced her own personal growth. Her willingness to be coachable led to that and set a terrific example for her teammates.”

Purcell wins boys title

Hamilton junior Colter Purcell made quite the immediate impact in his first season after his family moved to the Bitterroot Valley during the pandemic.

Purcell won the State A title in 16 minutes, 17.52 seconds, which was the best time in the state regardless of classification. That helped him be named the Missoulian’s boys cross country athlete of the year.