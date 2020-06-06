Kalispell Glacier boys cross country runner Simon Hill tracks down honor from Missoulian/Republic Services

“He’s a super hard worker and is one of those kids who buys in and is all in,” Glacier cross country coach Jacob Dietz said. “He gained a lot of confidence figuring out his racing style and racing in general and had a very solid progression. But he was pretty flexible. We talked a lot that at some point, somebody is going to break. So if you have it in your mind that it’s not going to be you, it won’t be you.”

Hill had been racing for a while to work his way through the ups and downs. He started in first grade, doing a 5K after his family got into running because his dad had it on his bucket list to run a half marathon, Hill recalled.

He continued with running because it was what he was best it and he enjoyed the running community in Kalispell. With hard work and dedication, he and his sister have made a name for the Hills in the Flathead Valley, just like the Perrins and the Morleys before them.

“Finishing a race is a euphoric feeling for me, and it’s something I never really wanted to give up,” Hill said. “I’m a very passionate and extroverted runner. I’m very extroverted in general. I like to talk and make friends and meet new people. That really lent itself well into growing into the community of runners here who are very tight knit and who I looked up to.”