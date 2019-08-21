While the Missoula Hellgate girls are determined to defend their State AA cross country title in 2019, there is just as much excitement for the Knights' boys team.
Coming off of a second-place finish in 2018, Hellgate returns five of its seven varsity runners from last season, all of whom scored at the state meet last October. The group is led by senior Ian Curtis, who finished fifth for the Knights. Senior Dax Summers also racked up all-state honors after finishing 13th while senior Lukas Horejsi also cracked the top 20, coming in at 18th.
The Knights scored 128 points at the state meet last year behind Bozeman's 65. The Hawks, who won their 11th title in a row last fall, lost four of their seven varsity runners to graduation. Most assuredly they will reload as Bozeman typically does, but Hellgate is excited about the veteran squad they bring back.
"Our boys, they're our girls team from last year," Hellgate coach Anders Brooker said. "If everything goes well and they stay healthy, they could be the best boys team we've had and their goal is to be state champions. We're really excited about our boys program this year."
Missoula Sentinel's boys are also ready to take a step forward after three straight seasons finishing in fifth place. The Spartans will be in the midst of a reload though as five of their seven runners from last year have graduated.
However, their top two runners from a season ago in senior Mckay Hunter and sophomore Tanner Klumph are back. Hunter earned all-state recognition last year with a 14th-place finish.
So there is plenty of room for new faces to step up for the Spartans.
"Practices have been going well so far. I can see a lot of guys and girls who put in a lot of work over the summer," Sentinel coach Diego Hammett said. "I think we're ready to go."
On the girls side for Sentinel, it is almost the opposite of the boys. The Spartans only graduated one senior and return a solid core of varsity runners from last year's eighth-place squad.
Sophomore Brooke Stayner, who took 21st at state last year as Sentinel's No. 1 runner, is back. Junior Emma Nelson is also back for the Spartans. Nelson was one of the team's top runners coming into last year before injuries derailed her season. Seniors Ambrie Tahbo and Hailey Hammett as well as sophomore Lillian Commons round out some of Sentinel's returning varsity runners.
"The girls would like to see a top four (finish) or even a state trophy," said Hammett, who is in his 10th year coaching the girls team and fifth coaching the boys.
For Missoula Big Sky, the Eagles are also looking for some fresh faces to step up. The boys are coming off of a 14th-place finish at state a season ago while the girls were ninth.
The girls lose twin sisters Madison and Makenna Edwards who were the Nos. 1 and 3 runners last season for them. Madison is now competing at the United States Air Force Academy while Makenna runs for Gonzaga.
Big Sky coach Jo Ruby, who begins her seventh year leading the program, said she expects big things from last year's No. 2 runner in sophomore Freya Jones. Jones placed 28th last year as a freshman. Senior Emily Hale also returns while sophomore MariAuna Ballas is expected to have a big season. Ballas didn't run cross country last season but Ruby said she has looked "strong" in practice as she's gotten used to the team's workouts.
The boys team lost two runners to graduation, but Ruby is excited about what the top boys bring back to the table. Seniors Ross Westfall and Jackson Bailey and sophomore Nathaniel Gale all return as state placers from last season.
"I'm excited to see what the newer kids can do," Ruby added. "We have a young team and had a really big freshman class last year. In particular, I'm excited to see how those young kids come in and get developed."