St. Ignatius senior Andrew Rush became the first individual cross country champion in school history and helped the Bulldogs win their first team title in the sport, their first team championship in any sport since boys basketball in 1956 and their second team title in any sport.

He can add to that being named the Missoulian/Republic Services boys cross country runner of the year.

Rush took first place in the Class B state meet at 16 minutes, 15.6 seconds in October in Missoula, winning by about 19 seconds. His time was the second best of all area runners in all classifications, behind only Missoula Sentinel senior Keagen Crosby, who took third in Class AA in 15:54.1 and will run cross country and track at NCAA Division I Colorado State.

Rush will continue competing in cross country and track at NCAA Division II Montana State Billings. He also won the Western B-C divisional individual championship and helped the Bulldogs win the team title leading up to the state meet this past fall. Additionally, he placed seventh at the Mountain West Classic, which features teams from Montana, Idaho and Washington.

Rush won the state title after he missed the 2021 championship meet with a broken ankle. He had gotten started in cross country in eighth grade after trying football, basketball, wrestling and track.

“I’m from Mission, a small town, and not a lot of people go to college or go to college for athletics especially,” Rush said in October leading up to the state meet. “And I think being a role model for those young kids that don’t have any role models, I think that’s a big motivator … and I want to make my mom proud.”

Girls cross country

Sentinel senior Malia Bradford knew she had to give it her all for her final high school season. That took her to state success and the award as the Missoulian/Republic Services girls cross country runner of the year.

Bradford placed third in Class AA at the state championships in October in Missoula. Her time of 19 minutes, 11 seconds was the top time of all area runners in all classifications by about 35 seconds. She also finished eighth at the prestigious Mountain West Classic.

Bradford had placed 10th as a junior in her first trip to the state meet. She decided to join cross country as a freshman after finding out prior to high school that soccer, volleyball and basketball weren’t for her.

“I’m in unbelief of how this season has gone,” she said after winning the city championship race leading up to the state meet. “My freshman year, I had a goal to run at least one race on the varsity team out of all four of my high school years. To be able to reach that and then exceed that has been so incredible. I just feel so blessed and grateful for this opportunity and I’m just soaking it all up.”