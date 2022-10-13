St. Ignatius senior Rush leads team to dominant divisional win

Andrew Rush and his team are on a major roll heading into the state cross country meet next week at the University of Montana golf course.

The St. Ignatius senior added another individual first to his impressive 2022 résumé with a strong performance at Western B-C Divisionals on Wednesday in Thompson Falls. Rush posted a mark of 16 minutes, 10.3 seconds, which was 35 seconds faster than second-place teammate Robbie Nuila.

Rush was unable to make his presence felt in the 2021 state meet because of a stress fracture in his foot. That makes next weekend's showcase meet in Missoula extra special for him.

Rush and Nuila helped the Bulldogs to a dominant team win in divisionals. St. Ignatius had three other runners in the top six in Zoran LaFrombois, Thomas Nuila and Harlon Leishman. The Bulldogs won the nine-team boys competition by 48 points, posting a total of 18.

Bigfork finished second with 66 points, followed by Eureka at 90, Loyola Sacred Heart 91, Florence 143, Thompson Falls 152, Two Eagle River 195, Deer Lodge 200 and Anaconda 204. Five schools competed with incomplete teams.

Thompson Falls finished one-two in the girls divisional race. Senior Ellie Baxter won the race in 21:41.9 and eighth grade teammate Aubrey Baxter finished second in 22:06.9

Faith Palmer also finished in the top four for the Blue Hawks as they dominated in team competition. Thompson Falls scored 38 points, followed by Eureka with 64, St. Ignatius 65, Deer Lodge 74, Anaconda 107 and Two Eagle River 134. Six schools competed with incomplete teams.