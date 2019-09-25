Flint Creek football player Kade Cutler and Noxon volleyball player Riley Richter were both voted the Prep Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.
Cutler, a junior, ran for five touchdowns and passed for another to lead the Flint Creek Titans past Seeley-Swan 62-20 in an 8-Man football game last Friday, Sept. 20. Cutler accounted for 232 yards on the ground in the win.
Richter, a sophomore, collected 12 digs and 21 assists in a win over Troy last Tuesday, Sept. 17.
Each week, we will nominate four boys and four girls for the honor “Prep Athletes of the Week.”
Readers will be able to vote for one girl and one boy in polls that appear by noon Sunday at Missoulian.com. Voting will be open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
The winners will be announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition each week and will appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, each Sunday.