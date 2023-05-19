High school softball

At the Western B-C tournament Friday, Florence scored nine runs in the sixth inning to defeat Mission-Arlee-Charlo 12-9 and advance to Saturday's championship game. MAC will play Manhattan in Saturday's loser-takes-third game. The winner will get to face Florence and will have to beat the Falcons twice to win the divisional title.

Earlier in the day, Florence beat Thompson Falls 13-2 and MAC took down Manhattan 11-7 in the semifinals of the undefeated bracket. In the first round of loser-out games, Three Forks doubled up Eureka 10-5 and Ennis beat Plains-Hot Springs 23-11. In the second round of loser-out games, Thompson Falls topped Three Forks 8-6 and Manhattan defeated Ennis 15-10. Manhattan then beat Thompson Falls 19-12 to reach the loser-takes-third game.

In the first round Thursday, MAC posted a 7-1 win over Three Forks, Florence tallied a 14-5 win over Plains-Hot Springs, Thompson Falls scored an 8-5 win over Ennis and Eureka lost 13-2 against Manhattan.

At the Western A tournament Friday, Libby beat Hamilton 22-15, Columbia Falls topped Butte Central 17-2, Polson toughed out a 7-5 win over Ronan and Frenchtown defeated Corvallis 11-3 to reach Saturday's semifinals. Libby will play Columbia Falls and Polson will face Frenchtown in the 1 p.m. semifinals.

Earlier in the day, Libby beat East Helena 4-0, Polson topped Dillon 15-5, Ronan defeated Stevensville 18-14, Corvallis blanked Browning 18-0 and Whitefish lost to Butte Central 15-3 in the first round. Stevensville then beat Dillon 13-3 in the lone loser-out game of the first day.

High school track and field

Area boys winners on Day 1 of the Western A divisional were Hamilton's Evan Bennett (1600 run), Andrew Burrows (shot put), Tyson Bauder (javelin) and Taylor Searle (pole vault); Frenchtown's Carter White (long jump) and Columbia Falls' 4x100 relay team. Area girls winners were Stevensville's Claire Hutchison (400 dash), Corvallis' Olivia Lewis (100 hurdles), Frenchtown's Sadie Smith (shot put), Hamilton's Chesnee Lawerence (pole vault), Columbia Falls' Siri Erickson (1600 run) and Corvallis' 4x100 relay team.

Area boys winners on Day 1 of the Western B divisional were Bigfork's Jack Jensen (800 run) and Joseph Farrier (javelin), St. Ignatius' Zoran LaFrombois (3200 run) and Bryce Umphrey (long jump), Loyola Sacred Heart's Beau Meyer (shot put), Florence's William Wagner (400 dash), Eureka's Caleb Utter (pole vault) and St. Ignatius' 4x100 relay team. Area girls winners were Loyola Sacred Heart's Ireland Johnston (400 dash), Thompson Falls' Ellie Baxter (800 run and 3200 run), and Bigfork's Scout Nadeau (shot put), Zoey Albert (javelin) and Inga Turner (long jump).

Area boys winners on Day 1 of the Western C divisional were Valley Christian's 4x100 relay team and Seeley-Swan's Klayton Kovatch (discus). Area girls winners were Darby's Lily Adair (1600 run), Superior's 4x100 relay team and Charlo's Leah Cahoon (high jump).