Florence football player Colby Kohlman and St. Ignatius cross country runner/volleyball player Karolyna Buck were voted Prep Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.
Kohlman threw for four touchdowns and ran for two as the Falcons beat the Loyola Sacred Heart football team for the first time in 17 years last Friday.
Buck won the Western B Divisional girls' cross country race last week in Thompson Falls with a time of 21 minutes, 37.33 seconds. She is also a standout for the Bulldogs' volleyball team.
Each week, we will nominate four boys and four girls for the honor “Prep Athletes of the Week.”
Readers will be able to vote for one girl and one boy in polls that appear by noon Sunday at Missoulian.com. Voting will be open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
The winners will be announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition each week and will appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, each Sunday.