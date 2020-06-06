Hamilton quarterback Carson Rostad grabs Missoulian/Republic Services honor

The next two years were even better for Rostad and his team, as they made the state championship in both 2017 and 2018. A heartbreaking loss to eventual state champion Miles City in the 2019 state semifinals ended Rostad's prep career.

It eats at him just a little bit.

"I've always been competitive even just like playing board games or anything, even yard games." Rostad said. "I just hate losing and want to win at everything I guess."

He says when he was little he would look up strategies for board games and then use those the next time he played with his family. More recently, Rostad and a teammate were at final send-off for the senior class and there was a jar full of coins Hamilton students were supposed to guess the number of.

Putting their heads together, they started looking up strategies to put in a good guess.

The strategizing and analytical thinking carried over to football field. Rostad spent an incredible amount of time looking through football and basketball game film to give himself an edge.

"Just watched film as much as I can," Rostad said. "Knowing what the other team is gonna do and when they're gonna do it to increase our chances to win."