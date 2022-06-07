Hamilton's Tyson Rostad earns recognition from Missoulian/Republic Services

Tyson Rostad has made a name for himself in Hamilton and is now being recognized as the football player of the year by the Missoulian/Republic Services.

He led the Broncs to their first State A football title since 1998 during his senior season. He did that after taking over at quarterback for his brother Carson, a four-year starter who was a Gatorade Montana football player of the year and is a linebacker for the Montana Grizzlies.

“I remember telling Tyson he’s going to have the hardest job, getting out of Carson’s shadow and being his own kid,” Hamilton coach Bryce Carver said. “It didn’t take long for people to realize he was another special player and was his own type of athlete.”

Rostad’s performance this past fall earned him the honor of 2021 MaxPreps Montana high school football player of the year. He was the Western A co-offensive MVP as a senior and repeated as an all-state player while starting at quarterback and safety.

A vocal signal caller, Rostad completed 70.6 percent of his passes for 2,229 yards and 27 touchdowns against two interceptions as a senior. He also ran for 788 yards and 18 scores. On defense, he tallied 59 tackles and four interceptions.

Rostad ran the ball 36 times for 228 yards and three scores in the 21-7 title game win over Laurel in windy conditions. The Broncs outscored teams 101-27 in three playoff games and 495-121 while going 11-0 on the season. They had lost in the state title game in 2017 and 2018.

“It’s his competitive drive and desire to win,” Carver said. “After we’d been so close the past few years, I know he personally took responsibility to win a state title. What he did in the state championship, a lot of guys could have backed out or not competed the way he competed. He was tough enough to do that both mentally and physically. His competitive drive to win is something you can’t coach or teach and comes from within a guy.”

Rostad has proven he’s an all-around athlete. He was an all-state wide receiver as a sophomore before taking over at quarterback. He started on Hamilton’s boys basketball team that placed fourth at the State A tournament in March. He also ran the third leg on the fourth-place 4x100 relay team and placed ninth in the javelin at the State A boys track and field meet in May.

But it’s football in which Rostad has had the most success. And it’s the sport he’ll play in college, as a member of the Montana Grizzlies. He was recruited as an athlete, projects to play defense, and is listed at 6-foot-1 and 195 pounds. He was a valedictorian at Hamilton.

“He’s got that killer instinct on defense and likes to hit people,” Carver said. “His brain propelled him to be so successful. He was smart about where people were going with the ball. He probably could have been the defensive MVP of the conference too.”

