The high school football season is over.
Naturally, that means it's time for all-star season.
The 6-Man and 8-Man all-star games are scheduled for this weekend to honor some of the state's best players. And plenty of area players will be represented in the game.
The Bob Cleverley 8-Man all-star game will kick off at 7 p.m. Saturday at Bob Green Field at Montana Tech in Butte, pitting the Blue Team and Red Team against one another. The Blue Team will have 13 Missoula-area players on its roster.
Those players are Landers Smith (Charlo), Lane Schall (Arlee), Jacob Boucher (Victor), Chase Gardner (Arlee), Darshan Bolen (Arlee), Colby Manley (Flint Creek), Kane Hess (Flint Creek), Cole Kayser (Darby), Michael Spence (Clark Fork), Korey Radford (Clark Fork), Dylan Parks (Darby), Luke Holland (Flint Creek), and Dylan Schlapman (Darby).
Flint Creek's Mike Cutler, Arlee's Chuck Forgey and Clark Fork's Jeff Schultz will all coach in the game.
The 6-Man all-star football game will kick off on at 7:10 p.m. Saturday in Custer. The Blue Team will be made of players from the 6-Man West and East while the Red Team contains players from the 6-Man North and South.
The Blue Team has won the past four games.
Three Missoula-area players will compete in the game. Tyler Carr and Tyler Knudsen of Hot Springs are scheduled to play, while Noxon's Levi Brubaker is also on the roster. Hot Springs head coach Jim Lawson will be an assistant coach in the game.