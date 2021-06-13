Missoula Sentinel's Dylan Rollins bulldozes way to recognition from Missoulian/Republic Services

MISSOULA — Dylan Rollins was tasked with a not-so-widely known challenge his senior season: move to the interior of the offensive line so the Missoula Sentinel football team could get its five best linemen on the field.
Rollins was trying to earn FBS scholarships at the time, so the move from tackle to guard may have appeared on the surface to possibly negatively affect his recruiting outlook. But Rollins embraced the challenge, dominated the position, and his unselfishness led to unprecedented individual and team success.
His move helped make the Spartans a better team as they went on to win their first state title since 1972. Rollins, meanwhile, landed a full-ride scholarship to play at BYU, making him the first FBS scholarship player from Montana since Bozeman’s Will Dissly in 2014.
“What I was most proud of was he realized the benefits of having a successful team and how much that benefits the individual,” Sentinel coach Dane Oliver said.
“Not to say he was selfish as a young kid, but he grew as a vocal leader, and I realized he’s wise beyond his years. Anytime you have leadership from kids, it’s special for the team. He’s a great person, and when your best player is your best person and hardest worker, you see the rewards we got and he got.”
Rollins soared high with the individual accolades while flying under the radar as an offensive lineman who did the dirty work in a non-glamour position. He was named the Montana Gatorade football player of the year, a Sports Illustrated All-American finalist and collected 16 Division I football offers.
When Rollins moved to guard, he found himself right alongside Montana Grizzlies signee Geno Leonard, who became a first-team all-state selection at center. Leonard saw how hard Rollins worked on the line and even had to go up against him in practice because he was also a first-team all-state linebacker, the position he’s projected to play at UM.
“Dylan is the type of guy who will make you better at practice and in the weight room constantly competing,” Leonard said. “Dylan is a vocal leader who could get anyone ready to go to battle with him and he does things the right way.
“Me playing linebacker, I’d have to try and get past Rollins all the time at practice, and winning that battle was few and far between, but I’ll always be grateful for that competition with Dylan because without it I wouldn’t have had as much success as I have had.”
Now heading to college, Rollins appears to be moving back to tackle but might also see playing time at guard — another case of him filling whatever role the team needs. He even received high praise from BYU offensive line coach Eric Mateos.
“He’s versatile, but we’re going to start him out playing tackle just because of his length,” Mateos said when Rollins signed in December. “Again, another guy who’s very tough, a little mean-spirited. Looking for that edge that we want on the offensive line at BYU, he fits that mold. We had to recruit him a long time, but we sure are excited to have him.”