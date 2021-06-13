Missoula Sentinel's Dylan Rollins bulldozes way to recognition from Missoulian/Republic Services

When Rollins moved to guard, he found himself right alongside Montana Grizzlies signee Geno Leonard, who became a first-team all-state selection at center. Leonard saw how hard Rollins worked on the line and even had to go up against him in practice because he was also a first-team all-state linebacker, the position he’s projected to play at UM.

“Dylan is the type of guy who will make you better at practice and in the weight room constantly competing,” Leonard said. “Dylan is a vocal leader who could get anyone ready to go to battle with him and he does things the right way.

“Me playing linebacker, I’d have to try and get past Rollins all the time at practice, and winning that battle was few and far between, but I’ll always be grateful for that competition with Dylan because without it I wouldn’t have had as much success as I have had.”

Now heading to college, Rollins appears to be moving back to tackle but might also see playing time at guard — another case of him filling whatever role the team needs. He even received high praise from BYU offensive line coach Eric Mateos.

“He’s versatile, but we’re going to start him out playing tackle just because of his length,” Mateos said when Rollins signed in December. “Again, another guy who’s very tough, a little mean-spirited. Looking for that edge that we want on the offensive line at BYU, he fits that mold. We had to recruit him a long time, but we sure are excited to have him.”

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.