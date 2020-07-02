Where Are They Now, presented by Republic Services: Jim McElwain carries lessons from Missoula, Big Sky Conference on winding journey as football coach

“It’s the phone call, the letter, the email, the text now that you get from a former player 5, 10 15, 20, 30 years ago that says thanks and that some of things we did helped them be good fathers and good people in the community,” McElwain said. “It’s those things that really impact you probably the most and whenever you’re able to see them and see that smile on their faces and know that maybe you made a little bit of a difference.”

As for what the future holds, McElwain is focused on winning a MAC championship at Central Michigan instead of looking toward his next stop. He made a major leap in his first year at CMU in 2019 when he engineered the biggest turnaround record-wise in the FBS and led the Chippewas to the MAC West title and their first berth in the MAC title game since 2009.

“The important thing is you just put everything you have into wherever you’re planted at the time,” McElwain said. “My dad taught me that you just work your tail off and if somebody takes notice, they notice. If not, that’s fine. At least you can go to bed at night knowing you did everything you could to help someone be successful.”