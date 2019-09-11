The Frenchtown Broncs are well represented in this week's Prep Athletes of the Week, which is sponsored by Republic Services.
Frenchtown football player Jace Klucewich was voted the boys athlete of the week while cross country runner Abigail Sherwood won the vote on the girls side.
Klucewich returned a punt 48 yards for a touchdown and caught a 25-yard TD pass in the Broncs' 28-0 win over Butte Central. Frenchtown improved to 2-0 on the season with the win.
Sherwood won the Canal Bank cross country meet last Friday in Ronan. Sherwood won the race in 21 minutes, 10.05 seconds, which was almost exactly one minute faster than the second-place finisher, who came in at 22:09.51. Sherwood's win led Frenchtown to the team victory at the meet.
Each week, we will nominate four boys and four girls for the honor “Prep Athletes of the Week.”
Readers will be able to vote for one girl and one boy in polls that appear by noon Sunday at Missoulian.com. Voting will be open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
The winners will be announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition each week and will appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, each Sunday.