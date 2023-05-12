High school softball

Frenchtown rallied for a 5-3 win over Havre Friday in the Butte Central Invitational. The Broncs trailed 3-1 heading into the fifth frame. Olivia Campbell picked up the win, allowing just two earned runs on six hits with nine strikeouts. She also had a home run along with teammate Carah Evans.

Polson dropped a 9-2 decision to Billings Central in the Butte Central Invitational. Caitlyn Ward hit a solo home run for the Pirates. Samantha Rensvold took the loss, allowing four runs on five hits in the first two frames. Polson committed five errors. Polson also lost to Laurel, 6-5. Mckenna Hanson had a home run for the Pirates.

Hamilton earned a 7-2 win over Lockwood Friday at the Butte Central Invitational. Mariah Johnson earned the win, allowing just two earned runs on five hits with six strikeouts in five innings. She also singled, walked twice and scored three runs.

Columbia Falls rolled to an 18-3 win over Glendive in four innings on Friday in the Butte Central Invitational. The Wildkats out-hit their opponent, 15-1. Maddie Moultray earned the win striking out four. Haden Peters had two home runs and Aspen Dawson and Demye Rensel each had one.

Corvallis posted a 17-7 win over Miles City in a three-inning game Friday in the Butte Central Invitational. McCartney and Greenwood hit a home run for the Blue Devils.

Ronan raced to a seven-run lead in the second inning and held off Manhattan for a 10-7 win Friday in the Butte Central Invitational. Kaydynce Santos went 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs for the Maidens. Tyariah Morigeau earned the win, allowing six runs on nine hits in five innings of duty.

High school baseball

Whitefish posted a 19-4 win over Troy in three innings Friday. Miller earned the pitching win, holding the Trojans hitless and scoreless for two innings of relief work. Orme was 2 for 2 with four RBIs.