high school gym gymnasium stockimage

Boys basketball

Philipsburg 69, Lima 27

Lima;4;8;8;7;—;27

Philipsburg;28;17;9;15;—;69

Lima: Peyton Haws 14, Walker Nygren 9, Johnny Bravo 2. Garret Lessley 2.

Philipsburg: Kade Cutler 19, Andrew Tallon 14, Kai O'Donnell 12, Bryce Parret 12, Preston Metesh 6, Cayhel White 4, Avery Metesh 2.

Noxon 39, Clark Fork, Id. 36

Clark Fork;5;8;9;14;—;36

Noxon;6;13;12;8;—;39

Clark Fork: Cameron Garcia 8, Carter SanRoman 12, Josh Constantine 7, Charlie Abbott 9.

Noxon: Brody Hill 6, Nate Cano 12, Aiden Galloway 4, Rylan Weltz 12, Wyatt Lackner 4, Michael Antonich 1.

Hot Springs 67, Troy 49 

Troy;16;8;12;13;—;49

Hot Springs;23;18;12;14;—;67 

HOT SPRINGS: Brandon Knudsen 30, Jack McAllister 12, Kyle Lawson 11, Lincoln Slonaker 6, N. Lawhead 4, Luke Waterbury 2.

Bigfork 64, St. Ignatius 43

Bigfork;13;17;16;18;—;64

St. Ignatius;7;15;10;9;—;43

Bigfork: Asher Van Campen 8, Colt Thornis 11, Eli Hines 5, Wyatt Reichenbach 8, Walker Fisher 2, Levi Taylor 6, Isak Epperly 4, Isaac Bjorge 18, Gabe Grande 2.

St. Ignatius: Kolten Guardipee 9, Zoran LaFrombois 7, Isaiah Nasewytewa 9, Trance Bird 7, Davien Adams 2, Jedi Christy 6, Layne Spidel 2, Kellen McClure 1.

Butte Central 60, Stevensville 15

Bu. Central;16;18;18;8;—;60

Stevensville;2;7;2;4;—;15

BUTTE CENTRAL: Jared Simkins 2, Luke Heaphy 3, Matt Simkins 8, Braden Harrington 18, Trevor Neumann 8, Aaron Richards 6, Gator Yelenich 4, Bryan Holland 3, Ryan Wahl 3, Isacc Sholey 3, Thomas McGree 2.

STEVENSVILLE: Ethan Shobe 2, Kellan Beller 7, Tanner Pendergrast 2, Carlos Morales 2, Sean Craft 2.

Frenchtown 60, Polson 47

Polson;12;6;11;18;—;47

Frenchtown;21;12;12;15;—;60

POLSON: Colton Graham 19, Xavier Fisher 9, Gunner Grisak 6, Ryder Wenderoth 5, Bo Kelley 2, Braunson Henriksen 4, Trevor Lake 2.

FRENCHTOWN: Cade Baker 8, Mason Pyron 5, Brandon Finley 10, Hank Rugg 5, Zack Baker 10, Ben Larson 6, Devin Shelton 13, Carson Shepherd 2, Tel Arthur 1.

Harrison-WC 59, Drummond 24

Harrison;11;16;14;18;—;59

Drummond;7;2;8;7;—;24

HARRISON-WC: Cristian Contreras 7, Luke Cima 10, Jackson Nye 4, Kyle Homner 6, Vern Homner 12, Cromwell 7, Sage Buus 8, Hernvall 5.

DRUMMOND: Caleb Parke 11, Cooper Bradshaw 1, Leyton Wagner 2m Wyatt Rigby 2, Alec Hauptman 2, Samiel Bryant 2, Colt Parsons 4.

Seeley-Swan 69, Valley Christian 40

Seeley-Swan;14;22;19;14;—;69

V. Christian;6;9;9;16;—40

Seeley-Swan: Owen Mercado 29, Sawyer Shelmerdine 16, Dakota Wood 4, Quinlan Ream 7, Walker McDonald 7, Chase Haines 2, Brayden Rodriguez 4.

V. Christian: Asher Beaudin 2, Brennan Cox 3, Riley Reimer 18, Eyan Becker 8, Ty Messner 2, Roman Becker 3, Nate Centifanto 2.

St. Regis 72, Charlo 31 

Charlo;6;2;14;9;—;31

St. Regis;15;23;13;21;—;72 

ST. REGIS: Tanner Day 25; Ian Farris 12; Nicholas Day 10; John Pruitt 9; Adam Ball 6; Andrew Sanford 5; Colton Todd 3; Caleb Ball 2.

Browning 60, Ronan 49 

Ronan;10;17;9;13;—;49

Browning;16;17;15;12;—;60 

RONAN: Zarec Couture 17; Girma Detwiler 13; Leonard Burke 7; Elijah Tonasket 6; Trey Don't 3; Saul Blackweasel 2; Ruben Couture 1.

BROWNING: Rylee Spoonhunter 16; Blayne Deroche 11; Latrell Bullchild 9; Deion Mad Plume 6; Chris Reevis 4; Cody Carlson 4; Justin Burd 4; Joe Bull Shoe 3; Jordan Calflooking 3.

Florence 48, Deer Lodge 46 (OT)

Deer Lodge;10;11;9;10;6;—;46

Florence;14;13;5;8;8;—;48 

DEER LODGE: Ben Anderson 15; Aiden Thompson 9; Ethan Bossert 8; Logan Nicholson 7; Ozzie King 6; Keith Kipperman 1.

FLORENCE: J.P. Briney 17; Blake Shoupe 9; Eli Pedersen 8; Beau Neal 6; Levi Posey 5; Zack Christopherson 3.

Scores

Billings Skyview 81, Great Falls Russell 54

Bridger 61, Absarokee 48

Broadus 54, Terry 31

Butte Central 60, Stevensville 15

Custer-Hysham 62, Wibaux 31

Dutton-Brady 38, Sunburst 34

Fairview 64, Culbertson 36

Florence 48, Deer Lodge 46

Fort Benton 66, Turner 30

Frenchtown 60, Polson 47

Glasgow 58, North Country 43

Great Falls 63, Billings Senior 46

Hardin 97, Billings Central 95, 2OT

Harlem 70, Malta 43

Havre 77, Glendive 73

Heart Butte 92, Valier 57

Helena Capital 56, Helena 43

Hot Springs 67, Troy 49

Huntley Project 71, Joliet 38

Jefferson (Boulder) 50, Whitehall 47

Kalispell Glacier 45, Kalispell Flathead 40

Lewistown (Fergus) 63, Laurel 54

Libby 33, Whitefish 32

Manhattan Christian 71, Manhattan 53

Melstone 63, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 51

Missoula Sentinel 81, Missoula Big Sky 61

Mon-Dak 56, Plentywood 51

North Star 70, Hays-Lodgepole 48

Phillipsburg 69, Lima 27

Red Lodge 59, Forsyth 44

Shelby 74, Conrad 43

Simms 68, Power 39

Three Forks 67, Big Timber 42

Twin Bridges 57, Lone Peak 31

White Sulphur Springs 81, Lincoln 61

Girls basketball

Philipsburg 48, Lima 24

Lima;2;9;9;4;—;24

Philipsburg;16;15;6;11;—;48

Lima: Gracie Bravo 8, Marcie Martinell 8, Taryn Martinell 5, Reata Craftlov 2, Kyrah Haws 1.

Philipsburg: Audrey Radtke 10, Asha Comings 8, Shelby Struna 7, Amelia Hill 6, Reece Pitcher 5, Serenity O'Donnell 4, Rachel Ward 4, Lucia Lee 4.

Noxon 49, Clark Fork, Id 45 

Clark Fork, Id;7;17;15;6;—;45

Noxon;14;8;13;14;—;49 

NOXON: Avery Burgess 21, Emily Brown 10, Vanessa Horner 10, Jaedyn Murray 8.

Hot Springs 50, Troy 21 

Troy;2;2;8;9;—;21

Hot Springs;15;10;11;14;—;50 

HOT SPRINGS: Katelyn Christensen 12, McKenzie Cannon 10, Lizzy Fisher 8, Sydney Jackson 7, Irene Martin 4, Lily Winn 3, Emma Rae Rasmussen 2, Brianna Gray 2, Danielle Graham 2.

Drummond 74, Harrison-WC 36

Harrison;5;10;5;16;—;36

Drummond;21;19;15;19;—;74

Harrison-Willow Creek: Lauren Cima 14, Dana Lerum 12, Ruth Crabtree 9, Payton Mallett 1.

Drummond: Sydney Phillips 22, Holly Hauptman 17, Rylee Hilmo 12, Hannah Bradshaw 12, Deana Parke 3, Jessie Struna 4, Lizzy Perry 2, Paytn Rasor 2.

Seeley-Swan 59, Valley Christian 13 

Seeley-Swan;10;11;21;17;—;59

Valley Christian;5;4;2;2;—;13 

SEELEY-SWAN: Klaire Kovatch 21, Bethany Hoag 8, Sarah Maughan 7, Aspen Conley 6, Emily Maughan 5, Terra Bertsch 4, Kara Good ,; Kinley 2, Trista Wendell 2, Hannah Ayers 2.

Charlo 50, St. Regis 26 

Charlo;14;15;14;7;—;50

St. Regis;1;7;9;9;—;26 

CHARLO: Liev Smith 19; Carlee Fryberger 10; Destiny Manuel 6; Conner Fryberger 6; Kassidi Cox 4; Katelyn Young 2; Brooke Alder 2; Hayleigh Smith 1.

ST. REGIS: Macy Hill 8; Taylor Hurd 6; Sunny Shoupe 4; Kylie Thompson 4; Rylie Burnham 2; Grace King 2.

Scores

Belt 52, Roy-Winifred 37

Billings Skyview 61, Great Falls Russell 43

Bridger 41, Absarokee 23

Broadus 50, Terry 14

Browning 63, Ronan 44

Culbertson 50, Fairview 37

Drummond 74, Harrison-Willow Creek 36

Fairfield 37, Cut Bank 22

Florence 50, Deer Lodge 24

Forsyth 61, Red Lodge 33

Fort Benton 57, Turner 54

Frenchtown 48, Polson 20

Froid/Medicine Lake Coop 66, Frazer 48

Glasgow 51, North Country 33

Great Falls 52, Billings Senior 42

Great Falls Central 51, Choteau 49

Hardin 65, Billings Central 55

Havre 69, Glendive 36

Hays-Lodgepole 55, North Star 53

Hot Springs 50, Troy 21

Joliet 49, Huntley Project 35

Laurel 47, Lewistown (Fergus) 31

Lodge Grass 43, Baker 38

Malta 49, Harlem 40

Manhattan Christian 50, Manhattan 42

Melstone 62, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 29

Missoula Sentinel 58, Missoula Big Sky 21

Mon-Dak 50, Plentywood 40

Noxon 49, Clark Fork, Idaho 45

Park City 35, Reed Point-Rapelje 13

Philipsburg 48, Lima 24

Roundup 34, Shepherd 33, OT

Savage 39, Circle 30

Seeley-Swan 59, Valley Christian 13

Shelby 63, Conrad 48

Simms 51, Power 39

Stevensville 40, Butte Central 37

Sunburst 48, Dutton-Brady 21

Twin Bridges 46, Lone Peak 35

Valier 63, Heart Butte 35

Whitefish 46, Libby 18

Whitehall 56, Jefferson (Boulder) 41

Wibaux 63, Custer-Hysham 25

Wrestling

Class A Duals

at Lewistown

Pool A

Order of finish: Frenchtown, Havre, Browning, Dawson County, Stevensville / Victor

Round 1

Havre defeated Browning 42-33.

Dawson County defeated Stevensville / Victor 54-10.

Round 2

Frenchtown defeated Stevensville / Victor 63-0.

Browning defeated Dawson County 33-27.

Round 3

Frenchtown defeated Dawson County 60-16.

Havre defeated Stevensville / Victor 72-0.

Round 4

Frenchtown defeated Havre 36-26.

Browning defeated Stevensville / Victor 58-6.

Round 5

Frenchtown defeated Browning 51-21.

Havre defeated Dawson County 45-18.

Pool B

Order of finish: Sidney, Laurel, Libby / Troy, Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan, Whitefish

Round 1

Laurel defeated Libby / Troy 62-12.

Sidney / Fairview defeated Whitefish 74-0.

Round 2

Sidney/Fairview defeated Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan 70-6.

Libby / Troy defeated Whitefish 45-22.

Round 3

Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan defeated Whitefish 42-30.

Sidney / Fairview defeated Laurel 57-9.

Round 4

Laurel defeated Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan 64-9.

Sidney / Fairview defeated Libby / Troy 55-12.

Round 5

Libby/Troy defeated Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan 42-30.

Laurel defeated Whitefish 74-0.

Pool C

Order of finish: Custer Co. (Miles City), Park (Livingston), Columbia Falls, Polson, Hamilton / Darby

Round 1

Custer Co. (Miles City) defeated Park (Livingston) 42-22.

Polson defeated Hamilton / Darby 48-24.

Round 2

Columbia Falls defeated Hamilton / Darby 57-18.

Park (Livingston) defeated Polson 40-36.

Round 3

Columbia Falls defeated Polson 48-27.

Custer Co. (Miles City) defeated Hamilton / Darby 58-18.

Round 4

Custer Co. (Miles City) defeated Columbia Falls 45-21.

Hamilton / Darby defeated Park (Livingston) 43-30.

Round 5

Park (Livingston) defeated Columbia Falls 37-35.

Custer Co. (Miles City) defeated Polson 54-18.

Pool D

Order of finish: Corvallis, Fergus (Lewistown), Hardin, Billings Central, Ronan

Round 1

Fergus (Lewistown) defeated Billings Central 48-24.

Hardin defeated Ronan 36-27.

Round 2

Corvallis defeated Ronan 60-9.

Fergus (Lewistown) defeated Hardin 48-22.

Round 3

Corvallis defeated Hardin 54-11.

Billings Central defeated Ronan 48-14.

Round 4

Corvallis defeated Billings Central 48-27.

Fergus (Lewistown) defeated Ronan 62-10.

Round 5

Corvallis defeated Fergus (Lewistown) 42-36.

Hardin defeated Billings Central 44-27.

 

