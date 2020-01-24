Boys basketball
Philipsburg 69, Lima 27
Lima;4;8;8;7;—;27
Philipsburg;28;17;9;15;—;69
Lima: Peyton Haws 14, Walker Nygren 9, Johnny Bravo 2. Garret Lessley 2.
Philipsburg: Kade Cutler 19, Andrew Tallon 14, Kai O'Donnell 12, Bryce Parret 12, Preston Metesh 6, Cayhel White 4, Avery Metesh 2.
Noxon 39, Clark Fork, Id. 36
Clark Fork;5;8;9;14;—;36
Noxon;6;13;12;8;—;39
Clark Fork: Cameron Garcia 8, Carter SanRoman 12, Josh Constantine 7, Charlie Abbott 9.
Noxon: Brody Hill 6, Nate Cano 12, Aiden Galloway 4, Rylan Weltz 12, Wyatt Lackner 4, Michael Antonich 1.
Hot Springs 67, Troy 49
Troy;16;8;12;13;—;49
Hot Springs;23;18;12;14;—;67
HOT SPRINGS: Brandon Knudsen 30, Jack McAllister 12, Kyle Lawson 11, Lincoln Slonaker 6, N. Lawhead 4, Luke Waterbury 2.
Bigfork 64, St. Ignatius 43
Bigfork;13;17;16;18;—;64
St. Ignatius;7;15;10;9;—;43
Bigfork: Asher Van Campen 8, Colt Thornis 11, Eli Hines 5, Wyatt Reichenbach 8, Walker Fisher 2, Levi Taylor 6, Isak Epperly 4, Isaac Bjorge 18, Gabe Grande 2.
St. Ignatius: Kolten Guardipee 9, Zoran LaFrombois 7, Isaiah Nasewytewa 9, Trance Bird 7, Davien Adams 2, Jedi Christy 6, Layne Spidel 2, Kellen McClure 1.
Butte Central 60, Stevensville 15
Bu. Central;16;18;18;8;—;60
Stevensville;2;7;2;4;—;15
BUTTE CENTRAL: Jared Simkins 2, Luke Heaphy 3, Matt Simkins 8, Braden Harrington 18, Trevor Neumann 8, Aaron Richards 6, Gator Yelenich 4, Bryan Holland 3, Ryan Wahl 3, Isacc Sholey 3, Thomas McGree 2.
STEVENSVILLE: Ethan Shobe 2, Kellan Beller 7, Tanner Pendergrast 2, Carlos Morales 2, Sean Craft 2.
Frenchtown 60, Polson 47
Polson;12;6;11;18;—;47
Frenchtown;21;12;12;15;—;60
POLSON: Colton Graham 19, Xavier Fisher 9, Gunner Grisak 6, Ryder Wenderoth 5, Bo Kelley 2, Braunson Henriksen 4, Trevor Lake 2.
FRENCHTOWN: Cade Baker 8, Mason Pyron 5, Brandon Finley 10, Hank Rugg 5, Zack Baker 10, Ben Larson 6, Devin Shelton 13, Carson Shepherd 2, Tel Arthur 1.
Harrison-WC 59, Drummond 24
Harrison;11;16;14;18;—;59
Drummond;7;2;8;7;—;24
HARRISON-WC: Cristian Contreras 7, Luke Cima 10, Jackson Nye 4, Kyle Homner 6, Vern Homner 12, Cromwell 7, Sage Buus 8, Hernvall 5.
DRUMMOND: Caleb Parke 11, Cooper Bradshaw 1, Leyton Wagner 2m Wyatt Rigby 2, Alec Hauptman 2, Samiel Bryant 2, Colt Parsons 4.
Seeley-Swan 69, Valley Christian 40
Seeley-Swan;14;22;19;14;—;69
V. Christian;6;9;9;16;—40
Seeley-Swan: Owen Mercado 29, Sawyer Shelmerdine 16, Dakota Wood 4, Quinlan Ream 7, Walker McDonald 7, Chase Haines 2, Brayden Rodriguez 4.
V. Christian: Asher Beaudin 2, Brennan Cox 3, Riley Reimer 18, Eyan Becker 8, Ty Messner 2, Roman Becker 3, Nate Centifanto 2.
St. Regis 72, Charlo 31
Charlo;6;2;14;9;—;31
St. Regis;15;23;13;21;—;72
ST. REGIS: Tanner Day 25; Ian Farris 12; Nicholas Day 10; John Pruitt 9; Adam Ball 6; Andrew Sanford 5; Colton Todd 3; Caleb Ball 2.
Browning 60, Ronan 49
Ronan;10;17;9;13;—;49
Browning;16;17;15;12;—;60
RONAN: Zarec Couture 17; Girma Detwiler 13; Leonard Burke 7; Elijah Tonasket 6; Trey Don't 3; Saul Blackweasel 2; Ruben Couture 1.
BROWNING: Rylee Spoonhunter 16; Blayne Deroche 11; Latrell Bullchild 9; Deion Mad Plume 6; Chris Reevis 4; Cody Carlson 4; Justin Burd 4; Joe Bull Shoe 3; Jordan Calflooking 3.
Florence 48, Deer Lodge 46 (OT)
Deer Lodge;10;11;9;10;6;—;46
Florence;14;13;5;8;8;—;48
DEER LODGE: Ben Anderson 15; Aiden Thompson 9; Ethan Bossert 8; Logan Nicholson 7; Ozzie King 6; Keith Kipperman 1.
FLORENCE: J.P. Briney 17; Blake Shoupe 9; Eli Pedersen 8; Beau Neal 6; Levi Posey 5; Zack Christopherson 3.
Girls basketball
Philipsburg 48, Lima 24
Lima;2;9;9;4;—;24
Philipsburg;16;15;6;11;—;48
Lima: Gracie Bravo 8, Marcie Martinell 8, Taryn Martinell 5, Reata Craftlov 2, Kyrah Haws 1.
Philipsburg: Audrey Radtke 10, Asha Comings 8, Shelby Struna 7, Amelia Hill 6, Reece Pitcher 5, Serenity O'Donnell 4, Rachel Ward 4, Lucia Lee 4.
Noxon 49, Clark Fork, Id 45
Clark Fork, Id;7;17;15;6;—;45
Noxon;14;8;13;14;—;49
NOXON: Avery Burgess 21, Emily Brown 10, Vanessa Horner 10, Jaedyn Murray 8.
Hot Springs 50, Troy 21
Troy;2;2;8;9;—;21
Hot Springs;15;10;11;14;—;50
HOT SPRINGS: Katelyn Christensen 12, McKenzie Cannon 10, Lizzy Fisher 8, Sydney Jackson 7, Irene Martin 4, Lily Winn 3, Emma Rae Rasmussen 2, Brianna Gray 2, Danielle Graham 2.
Drummond 74, Harrison-WC 36
Harrison;5;10;5;16;—;36
Drummond;21;19;15;19;—;74
Harrison-Willow Creek: Lauren Cima 14, Dana Lerum 12, Ruth Crabtree 9, Payton Mallett 1.
Drummond: Sydney Phillips 22, Holly Hauptman 17, Rylee Hilmo 12, Hannah Bradshaw 12, Deana Parke 3, Jessie Struna 4, Lizzy Perry 2, Paytn Rasor 2.
Seeley-Swan 59, Valley Christian 13
Seeley-Swan;10;11;21;17;—;59
Valley Christian;5;4;2;2;—;13
SEELEY-SWAN: Klaire Kovatch 21, Bethany Hoag 8, Sarah Maughan 7, Aspen Conley 6, Emily Maughan 5, Terra Bertsch 4, Kara Good ,; Kinley 2, Trista Wendell 2, Hannah Ayers 2.
Charlo 50, St. Regis 26
Charlo;14;15;14;7;—;50
St. Regis;1;7;9;9;—;26
CHARLO: Liev Smith 19; Carlee Fryberger 10; Destiny Manuel 6; Conner Fryberger 6; Kassidi Cox 4; Katelyn Young 2; Brooke Alder 2; Hayleigh Smith 1.
ST. REGIS: Macy Hill 8; Taylor Hurd 6; Sunny Shoupe 4; Kylie Thompson 4; Rylie Burnham 2; Grace King 2.
Wrestling
Class A Duals
at Lewistown
Pool A
Order of finish: Frenchtown, Havre, Browning, Dawson County, Stevensville / Victor
Round 1
Havre defeated Browning 42-33.
Dawson County defeated Stevensville / Victor 54-10.
Round 2
Frenchtown defeated Stevensville / Victor 63-0.
Browning defeated Dawson County 33-27.
Round 3
Frenchtown defeated Dawson County 60-16.
Havre defeated Stevensville / Victor 72-0.
Round 4
Frenchtown defeated Havre 36-26.
Browning defeated Stevensville / Victor 58-6.
Round 5
Frenchtown defeated Browning 51-21.
Havre defeated Dawson County 45-18.
Pool B
Order of finish: Sidney, Laurel, Libby / Troy, Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan, Whitefish
Round 1
Laurel defeated Libby / Troy 62-12.
Sidney / Fairview defeated Whitefish 74-0.
Round 2
Sidney/Fairview defeated Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan 70-6.
Libby / Troy defeated Whitefish 45-22.
Round 3
Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan defeated Whitefish 42-30.
Sidney / Fairview defeated Laurel 57-9.
Round 4
Laurel defeated Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan 64-9.
Sidney / Fairview defeated Libby / Troy 55-12.
Round 5
Libby/Troy defeated Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan 42-30.
Laurel defeated Whitefish 74-0.
Pool C
Order of finish: Custer Co. (Miles City), Park (Livingston), Columbia Falls, Polson, Hamilton / Darby
Round 1
Custer Co. (Miles City) defeated Park (Livingston) 42-22.
Polson defeated Hamilton / Darby 48-24.
Round 2
Columbia Falls defeated Hamilton / Darby 57-18.
Park (Livingston) defeated Polson 40-36.
Round 3
Columbia Falls defeated Polson 48-27.
Custer Co. (Miles City) defeated Hamilton / Darby 58-18.
Round 4
Custer Co. (Miles City) defeated Columbia Falls 45-21.
Hamilton / Darby defeated Park (Livingston) 43-30.
Round 5
Park (Livingston) defeated Columbia Falls 37-35.
Custer Co. (Miles City) defeated Polson 54-18.
Pool D
Order of finish: Corvallis, Fergus (Lewistown), Hardin, Billings Central, Ronan
Round 1
Fergus (Lewistown) defeated Billings Central 48-24.
Hardin defeated Ronan 36-27.
Round 2
Corvallis defeated Ronan 60-9.
Fergus (Lewistown) defeated Hardin 48-22.
Round 3
Corvallis defeated Hardin 54-11.
Billings Central defeated Ronan 48-14.
Round 4
Corvallis defeated Billings Central 48-27.
Fergus (Lewistown) defeated Ronan 62-10.
Round 5
Corvallis defeated Fergus (Lewistown) 42-36.
Hardin defeated Billings Central 44-27.