{{featured_button_text}}
sports bleachers stockimage
AaronCorey

Football

Hellgate suffered its first defeat in its first road game Friday, falling short in its comeback bid against Class AA fifth-ranked Helena, 42-20. The Knights (3-1) spotted the Bengals (4-1) a 28-7 halftime lead before scoring in the third quarter on a Brandon Coladonato 28-yard pass from Rollie Worster and in the fourth quarter on a Jake Sweatland 1-yard run. But it was not enough. Worster finished with two TD passes for the Knights. 

Dawson Young scored four rushing touchdowns to lead Libby to a 45-6 win over Polson. Young scored on runs of 3, 4, 10 and 6 yards. Kicker Chandler Bower was a perfect 6-for-6 on PATs and added a 36-yard field goal. Ryker Wenderoth scored Polson's lone TD on a 70-yard pass from Bo Kelley.

Rylan Weltz ran for two touchdowns in leading Noxon to a 49-8 home win over Sheridan. Trey Fisher ran for six touchdowns in leading Thompson Falls to a 64-24 home win over Flint Creek. Darby jumped to a 30-12 halftime lead over host Arlee and cruised to a 44-26 win. 

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Volleyball

Maggie Graves had 13 kills to lead Eureka to a 25-21, 25-10, 25-13 sweep of BigforkRhianna Hawkins added 17 digs and five aces. Josie Howlett had four kills and two aces for Bigfork.

Valley Christian won in four sets at Lincoln, 27-25, 19-25, 25-21, 25-19. Ellie Hover had six aces and 16 digs for the Eagles. Teammate Taylor Vance had 13 kills.

Sign up to get our weekly Prep Sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0