Football
Hellgate suffered its first defeat in its first road game Friday, falling short in its comeback bid against Class AA fifth-ranked Helena, 42-20. The Knights (3-1) spotted the Bengals (4-1) a 28-7 halftime lead before scoring in the third quarter on a Brandon Coladonato 28-yard pass from Rollie Worster and in the fourth quarter on a Jake Sweatland 1-yard run. But it was not enough. Worster finished with two TD passes for the Knights.
Dawson Young scored four rushing touchdowns to lead Libby to a 45-6 win over Polson. Young scored on runs of 3, 4, 10 and 6 yards. Kicker Chandler Bower was a perfect 6-for-6 on PATs and added a 36-yard field goal. Ryker Wenderoth scored Polson's lone TD on a 70-yard pass from Bo Kelley.
Rylan Weltz ran for two touchdowns in leading Noxon to a 49-8 home win over Sheridan. Trey Fisher ran for six touchdowns in leading Thompson Falls to a 64-24 home win over Flint Creek. Darby jumped to a 30-12 halftime lead over host Arlee and cruised to a 44-26 win.
Volleyball
Maggie Graves had 13 kills to lead Eureka to a 25-21, 25-10, 25-13 sweep of Bigfork. Rhianna Hawkins added 17 digs and five aces. Josie Howlett had four kills and two aces for Bigfork.
Valley Christian won in four sets at Lincoln, 27-25, 19-25, 25-21, 25-19. Ellie Hover had six aces and 16 digs for the Eagles. Teammate Taylor Vance had 13 kills.