Football
Loyola Sacred Heart needed to run just 27 offensive plays to post a 42-8 win over Anaconda on the road and improve to 4-2. The Breakers ran 20 times for 276 yards, with Tommy Albrecht scoring on runs of 35 and 2 yards, and Nolan Iverson running for a 70-yard touchdown. Sophomore quarterback Keenan Russell, starting for the second consecutive week because of an injury to Nick Mitzel, was 5-of-7 passing with three touchdowns: 7 yards to Cormac Benn, 15 yards to Basil Coutinho and 24 yards to Bryce Danielson.
In a back-and-forth game, Hellgate gave up a late touchdown to Glacier in a 35-28 loss, dropping to 3-2 while the Wolfpack moved to 3-3. Trailing 28-14 at the half, the Knights mounted a pair of scoring drive to tie the game, 28-28, with 7:22 to play. Glacier scored the winning touchdown with 35.1 second left.
Bigfork scored the final 29 points to erase a 12-7 deficit against Deer Lodge on its way to a 36-12 win. Bigfork quarterback Patrick Wallen threw for 191 yards and two touchdowns, one of which went to running back Levi Taylor, who ran for 103 yards and two scores. Wide receiver Isaac Bjorge had 101 receiving yards and one score.
Frenchtown rolled to a 42-0 win over Polson. Junior Jace Klucewich ran for touchdowns of 36 and 55 yards and completed an 80-yard touchdown pass to Cade Baker, who also caught a 15-yard score from Aidan Cyr. Tel Arthur ran for scores of 7 and 39 yards.
Eureka ran for 339 yards while Chet McCully and Jake Kindel scored two rushing touchdowns apiece in the Lions' 34-14 win over Florence. Eureka raced to a 14-0 lead only to have the Falcons pull within 20-14 midway through the third quarter. The Lions' offense added two more scores and the defense shut out Florence the rest of the way, outgaining the Falcons 510-261.
Hot Springs ran away with a 65-28 win over Noxon as Brandon Knudsen threw four touchdown passes and ran for four more scores. Hot Springs took a 59-22 lead into the half.
Libby earned a 29-21 win over Butte Central to post its first 6-0 start since 2006, when the Loggers started 10-0, and pick up its most wins in a season since 2007, when it won nine games.
Hamilton, led by Montana football commit Carson Rostad, took down Columbia Falls, 56-7.
St. Ignatius picked up a 51-8 win over Ennis.
Ronan posted a 48-26 win over Stevensville.
Clark Fork grabbed a 46-14 win over Charlo.
Whitefish got a 31-7 win against Corvallis.
Flint Creek exploded for a 56-12 victory over Arlee.
Volleyball
Noxon rolled to a straight-set win over Victor, 25-18, 25-15, 25-5. Emily Brown collected seven of Noxon's 26 kills while Alivia Hill had both blocks and Riley Richter tallied 16 assists, six digs and two aces. Victor's Madi Bahr had three kills, two assists and two aces.
After pulling out a tight first set, Seeley-Swan went on to top Valley Christian, 27-25, 25-19, 22-25, 25-15. Klaire Kovatch had nine of Seeley-Swan's 28 kills and Emma Stevenson added six, while Trista Wendel put down six of the team's 15 aces. Ellie Hover did her best to keep Valley Christian in the game, tallying 10 kills, 11 aces and 12 digs.