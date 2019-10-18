Football
Third-ranked Missoula Sentinel pushed its record to 7-1 Friday with a 21-14 road win over Helena. The Bengals (5-3) struck first on a Raef Miller 57-yard TD reception on a pass from Kaden Huot. Sentinel answered with three straight scores. Jaxon Lee started the surge with a 2-yard TD run, then QB Dayton Bay scored on a 4-yard scamper. Preston Jones scored what turned out to be the game winning TD on a 5-yard pass from Bay. Helena answered with a TD but it was too little, too late.
Brandon Knudsen rushed 34 times for 276 yards and four touchdowns in Hot Springs' 44-6 win over visiting White Sulphur Springs. Knudsen scored on runs of 6, 6, 21 and 40 yards. Kyle Lawson added three catches for 85 yards and Jack McAllister led the defense with eight tackles and also caught a 6-yard TD pass from Knudsen. Luke Waterbury added two 1-yard dives for scores as Hot Springs improved to 8-0.
Jace Klucewich scored five touchdowns to lead the Frenchtown Broncs to a 53-7 win over Columbia Falls. Cade Baker found Klucewich for TD passes covering 12, 70 and 73 yards. Klucewich added TD runs of 3 and 29 yards. Mason Peters scored the Wildcats' only TD on a 7-yard pass from Bradly Nieves.
Bo Kelly threw two touchdowns late against Butte Central, but Polson could not overcome a 21 point second quarter by the Maroons. Kelly's touchdown throws were caught by Ryker Wenderoth and Trevor Schultz.
Draven Lincoln scored three total touchdowns as Big Sky fell to top-ranked Butte 43-20. Lincoln completed 6-of-12 passes for two touchdowns, including a 75-yard strike to Everett Fred in the third quarter. Ben Maehl had two receiving scores for the Eagles.
Noxon scored 48 points in the first half during a 59-19 rout over Valley Christian. Ryan Weltz had three rushing touchdowns for the Red Devils. Eyan Becker had two touchdowns for Valley Christian, one receiving and one rushing. Jared Webley also had a 50-yard kickoff return for Noxon.
Volleyball
Florence reached the finals of the MCPS Invitational Friday before falling to Great Falls CMR in straight sets, 26-24, 25-11. The Falcons reached the finals with a semifinal win over Corvallis. Missoula Sentinel took third place with a win over Kalispell Glacier in the consolation final. No set scores were provided.
Valley Christian defeated Victor, 3-1.