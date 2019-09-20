Football
Class AA fourth-ranked Missoula Sentinel announced to everyone Friday that it is a serious threat in the Western Division.
But Spartans coach Dane Oliver is keeping his team hungry and humble.
“It’s just a week-to-week deal,” Oliver said after watching his team dominate the first half in building a 28-0 lead. “You don’t want to get caught up in rankings and standings and all that. It puts too much pressure on players and coaches. We just want to play each week and see where we stack up at the end.”
Friday in Helena, the Spartans found themselves on top 28-14 when the clock hit triple zero. Sentinel outgained third-ranked Capital 379-325 and 135 of those yards came from running back Jaxon Lee, who rushed for 115 yards on 22 attempts and also caught three passes for 20 yards.
“This was a big win,” Lee said. “We kind of didn’t know where we were at. Helena (Capital) was ranked higher, so this was a big confidence builder. It was a good test and a good win.”
Lee helped set the stage early and after scampering into Capital territory, the Spartans found paydirt on a six-yard touchdown pass from Zac Crews to Soren Syvrud making it 7-0.
Crews isn’t the starting quarterback for Capital, but he did throw a pair of touchdown passes in the win. The second strike of the game though was from starter Dayton Bay, who threw the first of his two touchdowns to TJ Rausch. The two connected on a 25-yarder and it was 14-0 Spartans late in the first quarter.
“We have two great quarterbacks,” Oliver said. “And here at Sentinel, we believe in rewarding kids that work hard and using the personnel we have and not worrying about what is traditionally done.”
Early in the second quarter, Capital showed some fight and thanks to a bomb from Bridger Grovom to Parker Johnston, the Bruins had a first-and-goal. Yet, the Spartans held and later extended the lead to 21-0 on a touchdown pass from Bay to Lee.
“We came out a little bit flat and I’ll take the blame for that,” Capital head coach Kyle Mihelish said. “We had trouble stopping their running game early and we just didn’t execute on offense. Give credit to Sentinel, they are a good team and they outplayed us tonight.”
Leading by 21, the Spartans were able to nail home a final dagger late in the first half, when Crews hit Charlie Kirgan for a touchdown on a double pass.
“That was two sophomores that executed that,” Oliver said. “We ended up getting an extra possession and that’s a great time to take a shot.”
The Spartans improved to 4-0 with the win and will take on Butte next week.
Chris Peterson, Helena IR
Class A third-ranked Frenchtown pushed its record to 4-0 with a home win over Stevensville, 49-13. Jace Klucewich scored three touchdowns for the Broncs, one coming on a 66-yard scamper.
Clark Fork, ranked No. 3 in the Class C 8-man poll this week, steamrolled past Twin Bridges in Superior, 60-22. Trey Green scored six touchdowns for the Mountain Cats (4-0).
Class B second-ranked Eureka (4-0) steamrolled to a 63-6 win over Anaconda Friday. Chet McCully scored three touchdowns and finished with 107 rushing yards on 12 carries.
Arlee dropped a 46-20 home decision to Plains despite two touchdowns by Colt Crawford. Regalado scored four touchdowns for the Horsemen.
Hot Springs rolled to a 45-18 win at Valier. Brandon Kundsen had 200 yards rushing and Lincoln Slonaker had three touchdowns.
Dillon posted a stunning 26-25 win over Hamilton.
Volleyball
Charlo swept to a victory at Valley Christian, 25-17, 26-16, 25-11. Liev Smith and Kira McPhail each had six kills for the Vikings. Carlee Fryberger had six aces and 11 digs. Ellie Hover had six kills and seven digs for the Eagles.
Polson won a marathon match at Ronan, 25-18, 16-25, 26-24, 15-25, 15-12. Misty Tenas racked up 13 kills and four blocks for the Pirates.
Cross country
The Missoula Sentinel boys took top team honors in the 25-team Great Falls Invitational on Friday. The Spartans finished with 133 points, underscoring runner-up Billings West by seven. Competing on a 5-kilometer course, Simon Hill of Kalispell Glacier took top individual honors, finishing in 15 minutes, 46.38 seconds. Sentinel took four in the girls team competition. The Spartans' Brooke Stayner was fourth individually in 19:10.47.
Soccer
Boys
Columbia Falls fought from behind twice to forge a tie with host Billings Central, 2-2. Simon Magg scored both goals for the Wildcats. Finley Sundberg assisted on the first score. Bigfork lost a 5-1 decision at Laurel.
Girls
Columbia Falls dropped a 3-1 decision at Billings Central. Josie Windauer scored the goal for the Wildkats. Bigfork lost a 9-0 decision at Laurel.