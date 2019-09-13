Football
The Class AA fourth-ranked Missoula Sentinel Spartans moved to 3-0 Friday with an impressive 42-0 win at Kalispell Flathead. No further information was made available at press time. Look for more information in Sunday's Missoulian.
Third-ranked Hot Springs earned a hard-fought home win over Shields Valley in a duel of 6-man powerhouse teams, 25-13. Shields Valley went up in the first quarter but the Savage Heat (3-0) reeled off four straight scores before halftime, taking a 25-7 lead into intermission. The back breaker came on the final play of the first half when Kyle Lawson caught a 9-yard TD pass for the hosts. "It was a good match-up and a playoff atmosphere here tonight," Hot Springs coach Jim Lawson said. "Two teams going back and forth with a lot of speed on the field. We made some defensive adjustments after their first drive and that helped us out quite a bit."
Class B second-ranked Eureka posted a 43-6 win over Deer Lodge. Hank Dunn was a force for the Lions. He threw for two touchdowns, ran for a touchdown, passed for two 2-point conversions and kicked three extra points.
In other games Friday, Helena Capital beat Kalispell Glacier 48-33 and Libby beat Ronan, 55-6. Polson stopped Browning 21-8 and Clark Fork beat Thompson Falls, 57-38. Whitefish beat Columbia Falls, 17-14. Seeley-Swan was beat Arlee, 48-12. Florence was leading Anaconda at press time, 45-0. Harlowton beat Valley Christian, 39-0. St. Ignatius beat Troy, 68-30.
You have free articles remaining.
Volleyball
Clark Fork started fast but faded in a loss to Lincoln Friday in Alberton, 18-25, 25-17, 25-14, 25-22. Sorren Reese floored seven kills and added two blocks for the Mountain Cats. Emmah Baughman recorded six aces.
Florence used 12 kills by Jacklyn Balfourd and 11 by Sarah Hopcroft in positing a marathon home win over Eureka, 20-25, 23-25, 25-8, 25-11, 15-12. Maggie Graves collected 10 kills for the Lions.
Golf
Macee Greenwood shot an 18-hole medalist score of 70 in leading the Corvallis girls to a victory in the five-team Libby Invitational Friday at Cabinet View Golf Course. Frenchtown won the eight-team boys race behind Colby Emmons' fourth-place score of 81. Cameron Kahle of Whitefish was medalist with a round of 70.