Friday's high school sports roundup: Corvallis girls earn trip to state for only second time in school history

Sophomore Shaye Ewing scored a hat trick, and senior Madeleine Heggen scored two goals to lead Missoula to a 9-1 win over Bozeman in the opening round of the Montana State Hockey Championship Friday afternoon in Bozeman. The Lady Bruins scored three goals in the first five minutes of the game, thanks to Shea Keene, Ewing and Heggen. Missoula went up 5-1 at the end of the second period, and the Lady Bruins scored four more goals in the third period. Missoula also got goals from Maddy Gallagher, Elli Jenni, and Dora McDougall. Senior Aubrey McKay had 21 saves in the game. Missoula improved to 27-8-1 on the season and will play Flathead at 1:30 pm on Saturday. If the Lady Bruins beat Flathead, they will advance to Sunday’s championship game at 10:30 am.