Friday's high school sports roundup: Corvallis girls earn trip to state for only second time in school history

Girls basketball
Western A Divisional
Corvallis punched its ticket to state for just the second time in school history with a 41-27 win over Whitefish in the semifinal round Friday. The Blue Devils led by 16 points at halftime and were able to grind out the victory in a low-scoring second half. "This is only the second time in the history of our school we've been to a divisional championship," noted Corvallis coach Andy Knapp. "This is a thrill for these girls, but they earned it.” Hannah Hutchison led the Blue Devils with 15 points. Despite battling foul trouble, teammate Isabel Evans tallied 11 points. Hope Brown led Whitefish with eight points.
Jordan Hansen
Hamilton edged Frenchtown, 43-39, to advance to the championship in the late game.
Columbia Falls lost to Dillon, 47-35, in a loser-out game, going 0-2 at the divisional and missing out on a trip to the state tournament for the first time since 2012. The Wildkats had been to state seven consecutive seasons and had placed in each of the past six, winning the title once, being the runner-up once and finishing in third place four times. Hannah Schweikert led the Wildkats with 12 points.
Ronan saw its season come to an end with a 77-46 loss to Browning. Dulci Skunkcap paced the Indians with 18 points. Analeta Yellowbird tallied 16 points for the Maidens.
Western B Divisional
Top-ranked Loyola Sacred Heart boosted its record to 22-0 with a nail-biter win over Florence in the semifinal round, 35-31. The Falcons hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to pull within one. Syd Koppang paced the Breakers with 10 points and Sam Clevenger added nine. Teammate Lani Walker, playing in just her second game since returning from a knee injury, added seven points. Kylie Kovatch paced the Falcons with 10 points.
Bigfork edged Thompson Falls, 47-46, in the late semifinal.
You have free articles remaining.
Anaconda kept its season alive with a 59-56 win over Deer Lodge in a loser-out game. Logan Stetzner led the Copperheads with 15 points and Isabel Saltenberger added 14. Makenzi Meagher led Deer Lodge with 19 points and Rachel Nicholson added 17.
Boys basketball
Western A Divisional
Polson stayed alive with a 65-55 win over Ronan in a loser-out game. The Pirates went on a 22-7 run to start the game. Colton Graham led the Pirates with 18 points. Trey Don't Mix scored 17 points for the Chiefs.
Hamilton kept its state hopes alive with a 52-32 win over Dillon in a loser-out game. Trey Searle tallied 16 points and Carson Rostad added 11 for the Broncs.
Western B divisional
Arlee punched its ticket into the divisional final with a 50-39 win over Bigfork. The Warriors were 0-8 in league play and they're 9-14 overall, but they've saved their best basketball for last. Cody Tanner paced Arlee with 20 points.
Deer Lodge denied Loyola a trip to the championship, 49-41. Jaden Job scored nine points and Liam Haffey added seven for the Rams. Logan Nicholson scored 17 points for the Wardens.
Western C divisional
Darby took a 19-2 lead in the first quarter and cruised to the loser-out win over Plains. Nelson Smith scored 35 points to lead the Tigers. Kade Pardee paced Plains with 17 points.
Girls hockey
Sophomore Shaye Ewing scored a hat trick, and senior Madeleine Heggen scored two goals to lead Missoula to a 9-1 win over Bozeman in the opening round of the Montana State Hockey Championship Friday afternoon in Bozeman. The Lady Bruins scored three goals in the first five minutes of the game, thanks to Shea Keene, Ewing and Heggen. Missoula went up 5-1 at the end of the second period, and the Lady Bruins scored four more goals in the third period. Missoula also got goals from Maddy Gallagher, Elli Jenni, and Dora McDougall. Senior Aubrey McKay had 21 saves in the game. Missoula improved to 27-8-1 on the season and will play Flathead at 1:30 pm on Saturday. If the Lady Bruins beat Flathead, they will advance to Sunday’s championship game at 10:30 am.