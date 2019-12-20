Girls basketball
Loyola improved to 5-0 with a 64-42 road win over Class A Hamilton. Sophomore Lani Walker led the Breakers with 19 points, while Sam Clevenger followed with 17 points and Syd Koppang chipped in 14 points. Hamilton was led by a 12-point outing from Taryn Searle.
Hellgate used a balanced effort to cruise to a 61-29 road win over Belgrade. Sophomore Bailee Sayler led the Knight with 13 points, while freshman Alex Covill scored nine and sophomore Lauren Dick added eight.
Frenchtown held Butte Central scoreless in the first period, then held off a late rally by the Maroons in a 42-36 win. Kiya Shelton led the Broncs with 15 points and Faith Rebich added nine. Delaney Hasquet and Sofie Thatcher scored 10 points apiece for Central, which used a 21-15 edge in the fourth quarter to close the gap.
Ronan built a 41-26 halftime lead over Browning but was outscored 37-17 in the second half, including 17-2 in the fourth quarter, in a 63-58 home loss to Browning. Regan Clairmont paced Ronan with 15 points, while Jaylea Lunceford added 12 points. Browning had four players score in double figures, topped by 15 points from Mecca Bullchild.
Bigfork built a 25-8 lead after one quarter against St. Ignatius but had to stave off a comeback attempt for a 64-60 road win. Izzy Santistevan led Bigfork with 17 points, Ansleigh Edgerton scored 13, Emma Berreth added 12 and Ashton McAnally chipped in 10. St. Ignatius got 17 points from Azia Umphrey, 14 from Mady Currie and 11 from Courtney Mitchell.
Whitefish rolled to a 47-18 win over Polson.
Boys basketball
Hamilton used a 21-point third quarter to pull away from Loyola in a 55-36 road win. Montana football signee Carson Rostad scored a game-high 16 points, while teammate Trey Searle poured in 14 points. Jaden Job paced Loyola with 12 points.
Noxon gutted out a 46-42 home win over Two Eagle River. Rylan Weltz scored a game-high 29 points for Noxon to go with 15 rebounds, two steals and one assist. It continued a big week for the senior, who scored a career-high 42 points in a 62-49 win over Clark Fork (Idaho) on Tuesday in addition to carding 13 rebounds and three assists. Two Eagle River was led by 13 points from Michael Brown.
Valley Christian got its first win of the season behind 30 points from Riley Reimer, topping Victor 51-26. Reimer was consistent throughout the night, scoring at least four points in every quarter and also added on 21 rebounds. Brennan Cox added on 12 points for the Eagles.
Frenchtown fell to Butte Central 44-31 a night after beating fellow Southwest A team Dillon in triple overtime. The Broncs were led in scoring by Cade Baker, who had 11 points. Brandon Finley added on six. Butte Central was led by 11 points from Jared Simkins.
Bigfork rallied for a 55-52 win over St. Ignatius behind 18 points from Colt Thorness. Bigfork outscored St. Ignatius 18-6 in the final quarter to come back for the win. Eli Hines and Wyatt Duke each had 10 points for the Vikings. John Komotios had 17 and Jedi Cristy 12 for St. Ignatius.
Whitefish picked up a 52-44 win over Polson.
Ronan dropped a 90-51 decision against Browning.
Girls hockey
Sophomore Shaye Ewing scored five goals to lead the Missoula Lady Bruins to an 8-1 league win over the Bozeman Ice Dawgs Friday night at Ressler Ice Rink in Bozeman. Seniors Jaiden Nielsen and Madeleine Heggen, as well as junior Waverly Winterer each scored goals for Missoula. Missoula outshot Bozeman 24-11, and junior goalie Natalie Herr had 10 saves. Missoula (8-5) will play Bozeman again Saturday at 8 a.m. and Flathead at noon.