Boys basketball
Owen Mercado dropped 36 points — 22 coming in the first half — as Seeley-Swan downed Charlo 77-49. Sawyer Shelmerdine added on 14 and Quinlan Ream had 12 points for the Blackhawks. Roper Edwards led the Vikings with 15 points.
Polson used a big third quarter to get past Ronan 63-48 in Western A play on Friday night after leading by just two at halftime. Braunson Henricksen led the Pirates charge with 13 points. Trevor Lake added on 12 and Anton Lefthand 11 points for Polson. Leonard Burke tallied 16 for the Chiefs.
Wyatt Rigby scored 20 points and Drummond sailed past Sheridan 48-28 at home. Caleb and Ethan Parke combined to add on 15 more for the Trojans. Kaiden Batzler led the Panthers with 10 points.
Valley Christian topped Lincoln 57-29 on Friday night. Riley Reimer had 18 points for the Eagles while Eyan Becker added on 14.
Libby downed Columbia Falls 39-31 in a tightly contested Class A matchup. The Loggers ended on an 8-0 run after the score was tied at 31 with four minutes left.
JP Briney had 27 points and Florence got past Arlee 74-63 in a high-scoring affair. Levi Posey added on 17 points for the Falcons, while Tapit Haynes led the Warriors with 13 points. Florence led 44-23 at halftime and had seven 3-pointers in the first two quarters.
Deer Lodge fell to Anaconda 63-53 in Class B action. Michael Galle had 18 for Anaconda while Braedon Sawyer and Eli Saltenberger each added 10 points. Logan Nicholson led the way for Deer Lodge with 13 points.
Girls basketball
Liev Smith had 11 points in a balanced scoring effort as Charlo topped Seeley-Swan 49-30. Hayleigh Smith and Carlee Fryberger each had 10 for the Vikings. Aspen Conley led the Blackhawks with 11 points.
You have free articles remaining.
Ronan led by 32 points at halftime as the Maidens downed Polson 61-11. Regan Clairmont had 15 points for Ronan, while Jaykea Lunceford tacked on 10.
Deer Lodge fell 63-33 to Anaconda in a rivalry game at home on Friday night. Anaconda's Logan Stetzner scored 21 points while teammate Isabel Saltenberger netted 14. Rachel Nicholson had 21 points for the Wardens.
Florence beat Arlee 66-32 in the first game of a boys-girls doubleheader. The Falcons led 14-9 after the first quarter before taking a 44-10 lead into halftime.
Macy Hill, Kylie Simpson and Sunny Shoupe all scored 13 points as St. Regis coasted to a 59-16 win over Two Eagle River. The Tigers led 21-2 after one quarter and cruised from there.
McKenzie Cannon had a game-high 16 points and nine Hot Springs players scored in a 58-42 win over Plains. The Savage Heat led by eight points at halftime and pushed the lead to 20 after three quarters.
Wrestling
St. Ignatius/Charlo finished the first day of the Cut Bank Booster Invitational tied for fourth place with 76 points. Havre tops the team leaderboard with 108.5 points.
Clark Fork is sixth with 73 points, Eureka is seventh with 71 points, Whitefish is 20th, Arlee is 21st and Thompson Falls is 23rd.
Among the local wrestlers who've advanced into the semifinals are Eureka's Kyle Durden (126), Nathan Schmidt (138), Hank Dunn (152) and Johnny Fehr (170); Thompson Falls' Elijah Ratliff (132), Arlee's Colt Crawford (145), St. Ignatius' Isaac DuMontier (145) and Isaiah Alik, and Clark Fork's Trey Green (182) and Jacob Lapinski (275).