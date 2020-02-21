Friday's high school sports roundup: Missoula Big Sky boys stun third-ranked Missoula Sentinel

District 14-C

Girls basketball

District 7-B

District 12-C

Asha Comings was up to the task for Philipsburg. The Prospectors defeated Drummond, 45-38, to advance to the district tournament final, as the sophomore Comings racked up 25 points in Butte. The Trojans fought til the end, but Philipsburg freshman Rachel Ward took six shots from the free-throw line in the final minute, making five and earning her team a trip to the final. Drummond was led by Sidney Phillips’ 12 points, while Rylee Hilmo added 10 to the Trojan total. Drummond takes on Sheridan at 8 a.m. Saturday, while Phillipsburg will play the winner of Ennis and Twin Bridges.