Friday's high school sports roundup: Missoula Big Sky boys stun third-ranked Missoula Sentinel

Boys basketball
Regular season
Missoula Big Sky posted a monster 49-45 upset win at Class AA third-ranked Missoula Sentinel on Friday night. Ben Maehl and Everett Fred each scored 14 points to lead the Eagles. Alex Germer scored a game-high 17 points for the Spartans.
District 12-C
Harrison posted a 36-33 win over Philipsburg to earn a spot in district finals Saturday night. The Prospectors will play Ennis in a loser out game Saturday at 12:30 p.m.
District 13-C
Clark Fork jumped out to a 34-21 halftime lead and the Lincoln Lynx could never recover in the Mountain Cats' 71-58 win in the district consolation game. Orion Plaake led Clark Fork with 21 points and Danner Haskins hit four treys on his way to 18. Nathan Brown buried five 3-pointers and led Lincoln with 29 points.
Clark Fork stayed alive with a 63-51 win over Valley Christian. Bryan Mask tallied 18 points and Aaron Waddle and Carson Callison each added 17 for the Mountain Cats. Riley Reimer scored 17 for the Eagles.
Lincoln won a loser-out game over Victor, 61-47. Nathan Brown scored 24 points for the Lynx. Carson Varner led the Pirates with 21 points.
District 14-C
St. Regis punched its ticket into Saturday's district final with a 77-44 win over Two Eagle River. Nicholas Day scored 15 points and Caleb Ball 14 to lead the Tigers. Michael Brown piled up a game-high 28 points for the Eagles, hitting seven 3-point goals.
Girls basketball
District 7-B
Thompson Falls advanced to district finals with a 63-51 win over St. Ignatius Friday in Thompson Falls. Jody Detlaff scored 18 points and Ellie Baxter added 17 for the Blue Hawks. Azia Umphrey tallied 21 points for the Bulldogs.
District 12-C
Asha Comings was up to the task for Philipsburg. The Prospectors defeated Drummond, 45-38, to advance to the district tournament final, as the sophomore Comings racked up 25 points in Butte. The Trojans fought til the end, but Philipsburg freshman Rachel Ward took six shots from the free-throw line in the final minute, making five and earning her team a trip to the final. Drummond was led by Sidney Phillips’ 12 points, while Rylee Hilmo added 10 to the Trojan total. Drummond takes on Sheridan at 8 a.m. Saturday, while Phillipsburg will play the winner of Ennis and Twin Bridges.
District 13-C
Darby took third-place honors in district play with a 48-19 win over Valley Christian. Amber Anderson collected 17 points to lead the Tigers. Mackenzie Dierking led the Eagles with five points.
Darby held a slim halftime lead and then outscored Lincoln by nine points in the second half in posting a 41-29 victory. Anderson had 15 points for the Tigers. Alexis Cannon scored a game-high 19 points for the Lynx.
Valley Christian edged Victor, 31-28. Dierking paced the Eagles with 12 points. Bella Scichilone scored eight points for the Pirates.
District 14-C
Hot Springs punched its ticket into district finals with a 53-42 win over Plains. Sydney Jackson led the Savage Heat with 15 points. Kylee Altmiller collected 14 points for the Trotters.
Charlo earned a berth in district finals with a 51-18 win over Noxon. Liev Smith scored 16 points and Destiny Manuel added 15 for the Vikings. Avery Burgess paced the Red Devils with 11 points.
Regular season
Missoula Sentinel steamrolled to a 65-22 win over crosstown rival Big Sky Friday. Lexi Deden poured in 22 points and CC Size added 12 for the Spartans. Erin Murphy scored 13 points for the Eagles.