Boys basketball
Top-ranked Missoula Hellgate boosted its record to 4-0 with a dominating 63-30 road win over Great Falls CMR. The Knights raced to a 14-3 lead in the first quarter and that set the tone. Cam LaRance paced Hellgate with 16 points and Rollie Worster added 14.
St. Regis rolled to a 66-42 win at Noxon. John Pruitt poured in 20 points and Caleb Ball and Andrew Sanford added 12 for the Tigers. Rylan Weltz scored 15 points for Noxon.
Girls basketball
Bethany Hoag led all scorers with 12 points and Terra Bertsch added 10 to lift Seeley-Swan over Clark Fork, 48-26. The Blackhawks led 13-2 after one quarter and were never threatened. Isabella Pereira had nine points and Cassie Green for Clark Fork.
Katelyn Christensen's 19 points led the way for Hot Springs as the Savage Heat cruised past Valley Christian 56-15. Irene Martin added 11 points for Hot Springs.
Drummond used a big surge in the fourth quarter to beat visiting Twin Bridges, 46-36. The Trojans went on a 15-7 run in the final frame. Hannah Bradshaw led the hosts with 14 points.