Boys basketball
Class A fourth-ranked Frenchtown pushed its record to 8-3 Friday night with a win at Polson, 60-47. Devin Shelton led a balanced Bronc attack with 13 points. Colton Graham scored 19 points for the Pirates.
Owen Mercado scored 29 points as Seeley-Swan downed Valley Christian 69-40. Sawyer Shelmerdine added 16 for the Blackhawks. Riley Reimer led the Eagles with 18 points.
Philipsburg boosted its record to 7-3 with a 69-27 home win over Lima. Kade Cutler scored 19 points and Andrew Tallon added 14 for the Prospectors, who boosted their Western 12-C record to 5-2.
Noxon had to adjust its game plan when Clark Fork, Idaho, elected to double-team Red Devil leader Ryan Weltz. He still managed to score 12 points to share team-high honors with Nate Cano in a 39-36 home win.
Hot Springs scored a 67-49 home win over Troy. Brandon Knudsen poured in 30 points for the Savage Heat.
Bigfork boosted its record to 8-4 with a win at St. Ignatius, 64-43. Isaac Bjorge scored 18 points for the Vikings. Kolten Guardipee and Isaiah Nasewytewa each had nine for the Bulldogs (6-6).
Florence held on for a 48-46 home win over Deer Lodge.
Class A second-ranked Butte Central breezed past Stevensville, 60-15, boosting its record to 12-0 while keeping the Yellowjackets winless. Braden Harrington poured in a game high 18 points for the Maroons.
Kalispell Glacier posted a 45-40 win at crosstown rival Flathead. Drew Engellant scored 15 points and Weston Price 14 for the Wolfpack. Joston Cripe had 14 points for the Braves.
Girls basketball
Philipsburg used a balanced scoring attack with whip visiting Lima, 48-24. Audrey Radtke led the Prospectors (5-4) with 10 points, followed by Asha Comings with eight and Shelby Struna with seven.
Noxon scored eight unanswered points in the fourth quarter to earn a 49-45 home win over Clark Fork, Idaho. Avery Burgess scored 21 points to lead the Red Devils.
Florence boosted its record to 7-4 with a 50-24 home win over Deer Lodge. Emma Stensrud paced the Falcons with 18 points.
Drummond drubbed visiting Harrison-Willow Creek, 74-36. Sydney Phillips scored 22 points and Holly Hauptman added 17 for the Trojans.
Seeley-Swan stopped Valley Christian in Missoula, 59-13. Klaire Kovatch scored 21 points and Bethany Hoag eight for the Blackhawks (10-2).
Frenchtown boosted its record to 6-5 with a home win over Polson, 48-20. Claire Bagnell scored 12 points and Shelby Smith 11 to lead the Broncs (6-5). Turquoise Pierre paced the Pirates with 12 points.
Stevensville posted a comeback win at Butte Central, 40-37. A late 3-ball by Kennedy Praast put the Yellowjackets up to stay. A desperation 3-point shot by Butte Central's Sofee Thatcher missed the mark. Syd Paul tallied 14 points to lead the Yellowjackets (4-7). Evynne Alexander added 12 points.
Girls hockey
The Missoula Lady Bruins U19 team defeated Idaho Falls 9-2 Friday in the opening round of the Salmon Tournament in Idaho. Senior Maddy Gallagher and sophomore Disa Doherty each scored two goals. The Lady Bruins also got goals from Waverly Winterer, Madeleine Heggen, Francis Carrasco, Pilar Seielstad, and Ellie Jenni. Missoula improved to 21-6 and will play Sun Valley and Utah on Saturday.