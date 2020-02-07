Friday's high school sports roundup: Philipsburg girls hand Ennis first conference loss

Girls basketball
Philipsburg handed Ennis its first conference loss Friday in a clash of Western 12-C frontrunners in Philipsburg. Asha Comings and Reece Pitcher paced the Prospectors (9-2, 9-6) with nine points apiece. Shelby Klein scored nine for the Mustangs (9-1, 10-6).
Class B top-ranked Loyola Sacred Heart trailed by four points at halftime but rallied to win at Eureka, 50-39. Syd Koppang led the Breakers (16-0) with 18 points. Teammate Natalie Clevenger added 15 points. Maggie Graves led the Lions with 13 points.
Anaconda, leading by just three at halftime, pulled away from Deer Lodge in the second half for a 57-42 win. Logan Stetzner led the Copperheads with 18 points and Isabel Saltenberger added 12. Makenzi Meagher led Deer Lodge with 18 points and Rachel Nicholson added 15.
Clark Fork outscored Victor by 21 points in the first quarter along en route to a 66-15 win in Superior. Zoe Kelsey scored 15 points and Emmah Baughman and Sorren Reese each had 10 for the Mountain Cats (9-6).
Boys basketball
You have free articles remaining.
Clark Fork exploded for 15 unanswered points in the second quarter en route to a 70-47 win over Victor in Superior. Bryan Mask scored 21 points and Aaron Waddle added 18 for the Mountain Cats. Carson Varner led the Pirates with 21 points.
Loyola and Eureka were tied at halftime but the Lions pulled away to a 56-47 home win. Nick Mitzel scored 10 points for the Rams (10-6). AJ Pacella scored 15 for the Lions (9-6).
Philipsburg jumped to a four-point halftime lead and then turned on the afterburners in beating visiting Ennis, 64-50. Daniel Brabender scored 21 points for the Prospectors (10-5).
Whitefish ignited for 15 unanswered points in the second quarter on the way to a 50-34 home win over Corvallis. Caleb Warnken paced the Blue Devils (8-7) with 13 points. Bodie Smith scored 11 points and Sam Menicke 10 for the Bulldogs.
Charlo held Two Eagle River to just three points in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 58-37 win. Dawson DuMont led Charlo with 26 points. Shaedon Croft scored 15 points to lead Two Eagle.
Deer Lodge used balanced scoring to win at Anaconda, 67-53. Aidan Thompson paced the Wardens with 15 points.
Girls hockey
Senior Maddy Gallagher scored a hat trick to lead the Missoula Lady Bruins to a 6-2 win over Idaho Falls in their opener at the Sun Valley Tournament Friday afternoon in Hailey, Idaho. Missoula scored first and fast with sophomores Allie Beighle and Disa Doherty picking up goals in the first two minutes. Missoula’s Ellie Jenni picked up a third goal for Missoula with three minutes to go in the first period. Gallagher wrapped up the scoring with two goals in the second period and a third in the third period. Aubrey McKay had 14 saves for the Lady Bruins and Missoula outshot the Lady Eagles 32-16. Missoula (24-7) played Salmon, Idaho in the Friday night late game. Look for results of that game and Saturday's action in Sunday's Missoulian.