Friday's high school sports roundup: Philipsburg girls hand Ennis first conference loss

Girls hockey

Senior Maddy Gallagher scored a hat trick to lead the Missoula Lady Bruins to a 6-2 win over Idaho Falls in their opener at the Sun Valley Tournament Friday afternoon in Hailey, Idaho. Missoula scored first and fast with sophomores Allie Beighle and Disa Doherty picking up goals in the first two minutes. Missoula’s Ellie Jenni picked up a third goal for Missoula with three minutes to go in the first period. Gallagher wrapped up the scoring with two goals in the second period and a third in the third period. Aubrey McKay had 14 saves for the Lady Bruins and Missoula outshot the Lady Eagles 32-16. Missoula (24-7) played Salmon, Idaho in the Friday night late game. Look for results of that game and Saturday's action in Sunday's Missoulian.