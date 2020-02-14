Friday's high school sports roundup: Seeley-Swan girls secure Western 13-C title

Girls basketball
Seeley-Swan secured a Western 13-C championship Friday with a 56-31 win at Darby. The Blackhawks raced to a 21-2 lead in the first quarter. Klaire Kovatch collected 19 points and Emily Maughan nine for Seeley-Swan (9-0 conference, 15-2 overall). Amber Anderson paced Darby with eight points.
Drummond struggled to score in the final quarter, managing just two points in a 47-34 home loss to Ennis. Deana Parke scored 14 points for the Trojans (11-6).
Plains rolled to a 52-9 win over visiting Noxon. The Trotters locked up the No. 3 seed at the Western 14-C district tournament in Ronan next week, improving to 11-6 overall, 5-4 in the conference. Plains jumped out to an 8-1 lead after one quarter, led 21-6 at the half and took a 35-7 advantage into the fourth quarter. Senior Kylee Altmiller led the Trotters with 21 points in the blowout, a stark contrast from their first meeting when they needed a buzzer beater and overtime to win in foul-filled affair in which the 6-foot-2 Altmiller followed out early on.
You have free articles remaining.
“It was defense, defense, defense for us,” Plains coach Eddie Fultz said. “That led to turnovers and some layups in transition, although we’re still a work in progress there. We were able to put them away early and not let them believe they could come back.”
Noxon got three points apiece from Chelsea Vohs and Izzy Lampshire. The Red Devils dropped to 8-10, 4-6 and will be the fourth seed at the district tournament.
Frank Gogola, Missoulian
Boys basketball
Clark Fork jumped to a 15-point halftime lead and stemmed a late rally by Valley Christian for a 45-37 win Friday in Missoula. Danner Haskins scored 18 points and Carson Callison added 16 for the Mountain Cats (8-1 conference, 11-5 overall). Riley Reimer scored 14 points for the Eagles (2-7, 5-12).
Eureka held off Troy for a 58-34 win on senior night. Senior Cory Chaney tallied a double-double for the Lions (10-7) with 15 points and 13 rebounds. Braiden Lowry paced the Trojans (2-14) with 13 points.