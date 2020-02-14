Friday's high school sports roundup: Seeley-Swan girls secure Western 13-C title

Girls basketball

Seeley-Swan secured a Western 13-C championship Friday with a 56-31 win at Darby. The Blackhawks raced to a 21-2 lead in the first quarter. Klaire Kovatch collected 19 points and Emily Maughan nine for Seeley-Swan (9-0 conference, 15-2 overall). Amber Anderson paced Darby with eight points.

Drummond struggled to score in the final quarter, managing just two points in a 47-34 home loss to Ennis. Deana Parke scored 14 points for the Trojans (11-6).

Plains rolled to a 52-9 win over visiting Noxon. The Trotters locked up the No. 3 seed at the Western 14-C district tournament in Ronan next week, improving to 11-6 overall, 5-4 in the conference. Plains jumped out to an 8-1 lead after one quarter, led 21-6 at the half and took a 35-7 advantage into the fourth quarter. Senior Kylee Altmiller led the Trotters with 21 points in the blowout, a stark contrast from their first meeting when they needed a buzzer beater and overtime to win in foul-filled affair in which the 6-foot-2 Altmiller followed out early on.

