Football
Missoula Big Sky failed to catch lightning in a bottle for the second time. The Eagles won at Bozeman earlier in the season but saw their campaign come to an end Friday with a 27-3 road playoff loss to the Hawks. Big Sky finished at 1-9 and Bozeman improved to 8-1. The only points for the Eagles came on a 32-yard field goal in the second quarter.
Thompson Falls steamrolled to a 55-20 playoff win over visiting Twin Bridges. Key to the outcome was a surge of five unanswered touchdowns by the Bluehawks in the middle quarters. Trey Fisher of Thompson Falls scored six touchdowns, five coming on run plays and one on a pass reception. He also scored three two-point conversions.
Volleyball
In District 12C at Twin Bridges, Ennis took top honors, defeating Philipsburg in the chipper, 25-14, 25-15, 25-12. Drummond beat Harrison-Willow Creek and Twin Bridges before falling to Philipsburg, 3-2. Hannah Bradshaw had eight kills and seven assists for the Trojans in the win over Harrison. Sydney Phillips had eight kills for the Trojans in the loss to the Prospectors.
You have free articles remaining.
In District 13C in Missoula, Clark Fork beat Valley Christian in the chipper, 25-18, 13-25, 26-24, 25-14. Bailey Milender had 11 digs and three aces for the champions. Ellie Hover and Taylor Vance each had 10 kills for the Eagles. Earlier in the day, the Mountain Cats beat the Eagles in straight sets and Seeley-Swan defeated Lincoln in a five-set marathon. Valley Christian then defeated the Blackhawks, who settled for third place.
In District 14C in Noxon, Hot Springs and Charlo reached the chipper. The Savage Heat beat the Vikings earlier in the day, behind 13 kills by McKenzie Cannon. Carlee Fryberger had 13 for the Vikings. Plains beat St. Regis earlier in the day behind eight kills apiece by Kylee Altmiller and Emma Morgan. Baylee Pruitt dished out 18 assists for the Tigers. Noxon defeated Plains earlier in the day thanks in part to 15 digs by Ariana Wood. Altmiller had 18 kills for the Trotters. Charlo punched its ticket into the chipper with a straight-set win over Noxon. Fryberger collected 14 kills. Riley Richter had five kills, nine assists and 17 digs for the Red Devils.
In Class A, Butte Central won in four sets at Frenchtown. Maddy Eggars led the Broncs with 17 assists and four aces. Stevensville stopped Libby, 25-21, 25-22, 17-25, 25-21. Aliyah Anderson had 11 kills and two blocks for the Yellowjackets.
In Class AA, Missoula Big Sky beat visiting Butte, 31-29, 25-23, 21-25, 25-22. Beth Hicks had 20 kills and four blocks for the Eagles. Nikki Cathey had four aces and 41 digs. Big Sky will play Sentinel in a playoff game Thursday at 6 p.m.