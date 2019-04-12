SOFTBALL
Hamilton boosted its record to 4-2 by holding off host Polson for a 10-8 win Friday. Maggie Ringer paced the Broncs (3-2 in Southwest A play) with three hits, including a home run, double, single and three RBIs. Teammate Jorden Taggart earned the pitching win, allowing eight hits and three earned runs, and she also drove in three runs. Lexy Orien had three hits for the Pirates (1-1), including a double. Teammate Kobbey Smith had two doubles and three RBIs.
TENNIS
St. Ignatius split with visiting Troy on Friday. The Bulldogs won the girls' meet, 4-2, but the Trojans took the boys' meet, 5-1.
Rudy King posted the only win for the St. Ignatius boys. He beat Sam Waters at No. 4 singles, 6-4, 7-5.
The St. Ignatius girls' team won three of four singles matches. Winners included Maria Bugeda, Arleta Long and Allyson Umphrey. The Bulldogs' No. 1 doubles team of Ahni Umphrey and Bugeda also earned a victory.