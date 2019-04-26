TENNIS
Despite a rain delay of more than two hours, the Missoula Invitational Class AA meet saw plenty of action Friday at Playfair Park, Fort Missoula and the University of Montana courts. The event features three singles brackets and four doubles brackets for boys and girls.
In the girls' No. 1 singles bracket, Hellgate's Hannah Worden swept past Butte's Riley Duffy, 6-0, 6-1. Sentinel's Meredith Murdock won in straight sets over Billings Skyview's Anna Lighy, 6-2, 6-0. In the girls' No. 2 singles bracket, Sentinel's Sarah Armstrong won her first match. In the No. 3 bracket, Hellgate's Zara Noonan swept to a first-round win.
In the No. 2 doubles bracket, Hellgate's Elizabeth Bowles and Maya Heffernan won, 6-0, 6-0, over Baylee Furthmyre and Kelly Jones of Great Falls. MaKenna Carlson and Danika Firth of Sentinel also picked up a win. In No. 3 doubles, Hellgate's Gwen Hoppe and Kenna McCullough and Sentinel's Malone Ingram and Katie Stayner picked up wins. At No. 4, Sheila Marquardt and Brooke Stanley of Sentinel rolled to victory along with Hellgate's MacKayla Kennedy-Harris and Piper Spiedel.
In the boys' No. 1 doubles bracket, Wyatt Brown and Henry Ledyard of Hellgate bounced Cody Brunner and Ben Ebel of Bilings Skyview, 6-4, 6-2. Sentinel's Cody Curtis and Connor D'Angelo were impressive in their 6-0, 6-0 win over Jerrick Olson and Trevor Peterson of Helena Capital.
In No. 2 doubles, Jack Johnston and Sam Olsen of Sentinel won in straight sets. In the No. 3 bracket, Hellgate's Colton Quirk and Fisher Richardson rolled to victory along with Will Hartzell and Nash Sauter of Sentinel. At No. 4, Sentinel's Haiden Crews and Andrew Hauser posted a win along with Soma Arens and Chris Ledyard of Hellgate.
In the boys' No. 1 singles bracket, Sentinel's Ethan Violette whipped Taylor Curry of Great Falls, 6-0, 6-0. Aidan Watson of Sentinel picked up a win in the No. 2 bracket. At No. 3, Sentinel's Zach Roosa and Hellgate's Aaron Young were early winners.
Results from some of the afternoon and evening boys and girls singles matches and girls doubles matches were not available at press time. The tournament will conclude Saturday.
TRACK & FIELD
Big Sky hosted a meet on Friday night with Drummond, Philipsburg, Arlee, Frenchtown, Charlo and Deer Lodge. Gianna Migliaccio won the 100 and 300 hurdles for Big Sky and Whitney Morrison was victorious in the long and triple jumps. Charlo's Landers Smith had a pair of wins in both hurdles races as well.
SOFTBALL
Loyola defeated Ronan 4-0 behind a stellar pitching performance from McKenna Bessette. Bessette, who was playing in her first game of the season, threw a complete-game shutout, pitching 13 strikeouts and allowing only one hit. Bessette also drove in a run. Kayla Hickethier added a two-hit game and one RBI as well.
"I think she (McKenna Bessette) was nervous because there was some hype about here," Loyola head coach Brian Bessette said. "She looked impressive, and our hitters came through to score runs for her."
Loyola then fell to Columbia Falls 19-7. Savvy Ellis had a monster game for Columbia Falls with two home runs and four RBIs. Ellis also earned the win on the mound. Isabell Johnson drove in four runs for Columbia Falls as well. Hickethier added two more hits and three RBIs.
Polson nearly topped the two-time defending State A champions, Belgrade, but lost a 5-4 decision. The Pirates built a 4-0 lead in the first inning but were held scoreless the rest of the way. Paige Noyes had three hits, a double and two RBIs for Polson, while teammate Lauren Vergeront had a two-run home run.
Columbia Falls raced past Corvallis 11-6. Ellis was the winning pitcher again and drove in a run while Alyssa Blankenship, McKenna Rensel and Jazzy Marine each drove in a pair of runs. Sami Knapp had two RBIs for the Blue Devils.
Corvallis also fell to Belgrade 17-2. Macee Greenwood drove in the Blue Devils' lone two runs.
Hamilton earned a sweep on the day with a 17-4 victory over Florence and a 5-4 win against Lewistown. Jorden Taggart was the winning pitcher in both games. Mikaylin Brickley had three hits against Florence including a home run and a double and she knocked in eight runs. Taggart and Chantele Sisson each drove in three more. Against Lewistown Sophia Doyle had a pair of hits and drove in a run. Brickley and Haley Frey also drove in runs.
Ronan, which opened with a loss to Loyola, suffered a 10-6 loss to Anaconda in its second game. Kiara Sherman had a home runs and two RBIs for the Maidens.
Stevensville built a 6-1 lead against Lewistown but ultimately lost 10-8. Ashlin Hiller, Maddie Sims and Sarah Morrison drove in two runs each for the Yellowjackets.
Mission-Arlee-Charlo defeated Deer Lodge 20-9 behind a stellar game from Azia Rain Umphrey. She was the winning pitcher and had four hits including a home run and drove in five runs. Frankie Smith added a pair of doubles and drove in three runs.
Thompson Falls earned its first win of the season with a 14-9 victory over Ennis. Riley Wilson had three RBIs, and Belle Cooper, Jody Detlaff and Faith Frields drove in two runs apiece. Kelsey Frank got the win in the circle. The Bluehawks dropped their other game of the day, 18-10 to Manhattan, despite having 17 hits to Manhattan's 13.