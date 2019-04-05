SOFTBALL
Missoula Sentinel salvaged a split with Billings Senior with a thrilling win in Game 2 on Friday in Missoula. The Broncs won the first game, 6-1, but the Spartans scored in the bottom of the seventh to win the second game, 2-1.
Mackenzie Wright singled and scored the game-winner for Sentinel on an error in the seventh inning of the second game. Wright also turned in a strong effort in the pitching circle, allowing just one run on four hits with two strikeouts.
Senior pounded out 11 hits in winning the opener. Shelby Dunwell suffered the pitching loss but did collect two hits, including a double. Wright also had a pair of hits, including a double.
Missoula Big Sky had a rough debut, losing a pair of games to Billings West that lasted three innings apiece, 20-0 and 21-1. Kinzee Koch tossed a nbo-hitter for the Golden Bears in the second game.
Tennis
Girls
Defending Class A champion Polson rolled to a 5-1 home win over Dillon. Defending state singles champion Shea McGuinness swept Ashlyn Sandoll at No. 1 singles, 6-1, 6-3. The tightest match was at No. 3 doubles where Dillon's Edelia Flores-Sepalia and Ryley Pierce edged Avah Eggebrecht and Carley Garrick, 3-6, 7-5, 10-8.
Clark Fork dropped a 3-2 dual decision to Troy. Madison Courser and Barbara Garcia picked up singles wins for the Mountain Cats.
Boys
Polson dropped a 4-2 decision to visiting Dillon. The Pirates' one win in an official match came at No. 1 doubles, where Anton Lefthand and Colby Devlin outlasted Kole Lappe and Jett Mosher, 2-6, 6-3, 10-6.