Boys basketball
Sentinel outlasted Skyview 82-78 in Billings on Friday night in an electrifying showdown. Alex Germer had 28 points for the Spartans, while Tony Frolich-Fair added on 27. Hayden Kolb had 14 as the two teams combined for 55 points in the fourth quarter.
Loyola Sacred Heart beat Shelby 50-48 at the Shelby Tipoff on Friday evening. The Rams outscored the Coyotes 28-19 over the final two quarters in a big second half.
Belt downed Bigfork 41-28 in each team's opening game of the Shelby Tipoff on Friday afternoon. The Vikings led by two at halftime, but scored just seven points in the final two quarters. Isak Epperly led Bigfork with 10 points.
Deer Lodge fell to Manhattan Christian 64-41 at the Manhattan Tip Off Tournament. Ben Anderson had eight points to lead the Wardens. Manhattan Christian got a 22 point night from Sam Leep and 14 from Josiah Amunrud.
Girls basketball
Missoula Loyola dominated Cut Bank from the start, downing the Wolves 71-26 at the Shelby Tipoff. Lane Walker had 16 points 16 points for the Breakers, while Sam Clevenger had 15. Aryana Black scored 12 points to lead Cut Bank.
Hellgate fended off a determined Billings Skyview run in the fourth quarter to beat the Falcons 50-48. Skyview hit three triples in the final quarter of the game, but five different players scored in the fourth frame for the Knights. Bailee Sayler led the Knights with 12 points as nine total Hellgate plays scored.
Wolf Point shutout Florence in the fourth quarter to help push past the Falcons 43-36 at the Shelby Tipoff. Mya Fourstar had 12 points to lead the Wolves, while J'Elle Garfield had 10. Tristian Williams and Kasidy Yeoman each had eight to lead Florence.
Frenchtown got 12 points from Shelby Smith and another 10 from Lauren Demmons as the Broncs rallied past Whitefish 36-30 in overtime. Mikenna Ells had 11 to lead the Bulldogs.
Big Sky fell to Billings West 62-14 on Friday night. West outscored 44-4 in the first half and were led by Willa Albrecht's 12 points. Erin Murphy had seven for the Eagles.
Plains posted a home win over Valley Christian, 48-20, behind 21 points by Kylee Altmiller. Bella Ross scored five points for the Eagles.