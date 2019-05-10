SOFTBALL
A long list of western Montana teams competed in the annual Laverne Combo tournament in Butte Friday. The event will conclude on Saturday. here are some of the highlights:
Corvallis tripped Laurel, 10-4, behind a big game by Ashlynn Nixon. She had a home run, single and five RBIs. Macee Greenwood picked up the pitching win, striking out four. The Blue Devils would follow that up with an 8-7 win over Glendive. Greenwood and Maria Hickey each drove in two runs while Gabby Krueger won on the mound.
Hamilton won a 5-4 thriller over Havre. The Broncs trailed 4-2 heading into the fifth and final inning before rallying with three runs. Maria Gutierrez was the hero at the plate, ripping a single in the fifth that scored the tying and eventual-game-winning runs. Jorden Taggart earned the pitching win, striking out eight. In the evening, Hamilton dumped Cut Bank, 9-4, in four innings. Maggie Ringer had a home run and three RBIs.
Florence steamrolled over Columbus, 13-1, in a game that lasted four innings. Kasidy Yeoman struck out four in earning the pitching win. She also collected two hits to share team-high honors with Natalie Dulac. Florence then went on to beat Glasgow 11-10 behind a four-RBI performance from Emily Kinnaman. Yeoman got the win again on the mound and drove in a pair of runs on three hits as well.
Stevensville scorched Anaconda for 12 hits in an 11-1 victory. Ashlin Hiller had a pair of doubles and two RBIs. Sarah Morrison picked up the pitching win. The Yellowjackets then topped Browning 14-0 later in the day. Joey Oyler won on the mound and allowed only four hits. Kaylee Berning added two hits and three RBIs for Stevensville.
Polson powered past Havre, 11-4, behind a 14-hit explosion. Kobbey Smith had a home run, single and three RBIs. Teammate Lisa Costilla collected three hits, including a pair of doubles and a single.
Frenchtown blew past Butte Central 15-1 behind a strong game on the mound from Claire Bagnell. She threw five innings and allowed only one run on six hits while striking out four. Hallie Habeck added three RBIs on two hits, one of which was a home run.
TENNIS
Loyola Sacred Heart enjoyed an impressive first day in Southern B-C Divisionals Friday in Missoula. The Breakers' unbeaten No. 1 doubles team of Melanie Benson and Lauren Bodlovic cruised into the semfinals with a 6-1, 6-1 win over a Goff and Pitcher of Philipsburg. In girls' singles, Loyola freshman Evelyn Deschans posted a pair of straight-set wins to reach the semifinals. Deschans is undefeated against B-C competition this spring. On the boys' side, Loyola's unbeaten duo of David Ramsey and Jacob Hollenback reached the finals with a win over Centifanto and Roff of Valley Christian. They'll play teammates Job and Diehl, who reached the finals with a win over McCloy and Reimer of Valley Christian.
Whitefish swept Polson in a tennis dual on Friday. The Bulldogs defeated the Pirates 6-1 on the girls side and 5-2 in the boys matches. Polson's doubles team of Berkley Ellis and Qia Harlan won while the boys got wins from Matt Hobbs in the singles matches and from the doubles team of Kendall Forman-Webster and Bridger Wenzel.
TRACK & FIELD
Both Seeley-Swan's boys and girls teams lead the 13C District track & field meets after day one which was held in Missoula. On the girls side, Seeley-Swan scored 125 points with Clark Fork coming up in second at 63 and Darby at third with 58. Lily Mercer won the 200 and 400 for the Blackhawks and also ran a leg of the winning 400-relay team. Sariah Maughan won the 800, Hannah Ayers won the 3,200 while Terra Bertsch added a win in the high jump and Autumn Morse claimed victory in the javelin for Seeley-Swan. Casey Ehmann won the 100 hurdles for Darby, Cassie Green won the shot put for Clark Fork and Maggie Jorgensen of Lincoln won the long jump.
On the boys side, the Blackhawks scored 109 points while Clark Fork had 51 and Darby had 49 to round out the top three. Logan Robinson won the 200 and Hunter Shelmerdine won the 400 and both ran a leg on the winning 400-relay team. Seeley-Swan also got victories from Lane Mackie-Wendel (110 hurdles) and Nate Samuli (javelin) as well. Other winners on the day included Clark Fork's Jesse Shaske (1,600) and Trey Green (shot put), Lincoln's Aziah Blotkamp (high jump), and Victor's Skyler Webberson (long jump).
The first day of the 14C district meet also got underway on Friday. Charlo's girls have a dominant lead after scoring 137 points while Noxon's boys are edging out Charlo 74-72 after the opening day. Carlee Fryberger won the 200 and 100 hurdles for Charlo while Kaitlin Cox won the triple jump and Tyrah Hammond added victory in the pole vault and 400. All three ran on the first-place 400-relay team for the Vikings as well. Other winners from the first day included Madison Kelly of St. Regis (800) and Noxon's Elizabeth Lampshire (3,200) and Delaney Weltz (discus).
On the boys side, Levi Brubaker (triple jump), Edison VanVleet (400) and Rylan Weltz (discus) all claimed individual victories to lead Noxon. Landers Smith won the 110 hurdles and pole vault to lead Charlo while Wills Degrandpre added a win in the 1,600 for the Vikings. Smith also ran a leg on Charlo's 400-relay team which took first while Ian Farris of St. Regis added a win in the 200.