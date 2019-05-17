TENNIS
At the Southwest A divisional, Corvallis' Madeline DeLeo and Hamilton's Eliana Foss will meet in the title match. DeLeo got a 6-0, 6-1 win against Dillon's Ashlyn Sandall in the semifinals, while Foss was a 6-3, 6-3 winner over Butte Central's Tricia Joyce, a Montana Griz golf signee. Corvallis' Jennifer Watt advanced to the consolation semifinals.
In doubles action, it'll be an all-Corvallis final when Megan Kirkland and Christina Weidkamp take on Molly Powell and Bailey Jessop. Kirkland and Weidkamp earned a three-set win over Stevensville's Ashley Eyre and Mackaela Hawthorne. Powell and Jessop were 6-3, 6-1 winners over another Corvallis team, Cecily Gerber and Danielle Coates. Gerber and Coates responded with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Butte Central's Delaney Hasquet and Avery Kelly to advance to the consolation finals. Stevensville's Jamyn Beller and Callie Cavill moved on to the consolation semifinals.
In the Northwest A divisional, Whitefish's Gracie Smyley won the girls singles title against Columbia Falls' Hannah Schweikert, 2-6, 6-4, 7-5, while her team captured the team title with 45 points. Polson finished second as a team with 40 points, and Pirate Shea McGuinness took third in singles with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Libby's Marissa Wood.
In doubles, Polson's Berkley Ellis and Qia Harlan won the title with a thrilling come-from-behind victory against Whitefish's Aubrey Hanks and Olivia Potthoff, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (7-1). Polson's Ara Mercer and Megan Rost won the third-place match, 6-3, 6-3, over Whitefish's Peyton Kastella and Jesse Grawunder.
On the boys side, Whitefish's Brendan Buls defeated Polson's Joe McDonald, 6-0, 6-0, in the title match. Whitefish took the team title with 56 points, and Polson was second with 46. Polson's doubles team of Kendal Forman-Webster and Bridger Wenzel took third place with a 6-4, 5-6, 6-3 win over fellow Pirates Anton Lefthand and Trevor Schultz. Whitefish's Mark Anderson and Colter Upton won the doubles title over Columbia Falls' John Gilk and Camryn Lingle, 6-2, 6-2.
SOFTBALL
In the Western AA divisional, fifth-seeded Hellgate upset fourth-seeded Helena High, 18-9, in the quarterfinals. The Knights scored seven runs in the fifth inning to build their lead to 11-3. Senior Jaiden Resner had a grand slam and six RBIs for Hellgate. Katie Shipley added three RBIs. Haleigh Irwin-Green got the win in the circle despite giving up 11 walks and eight hits in seven innings.
Second-seeded Sentinel scored a 24-5 win over Big Sky, and third-seeded Capital was a 12-2 winner against Flathead. The three other games scheduled for Friday were postponed because of rain. The tournament will resume at 11 a.m. Saturday. Glacier and Hellgate will meet in one semifinal, while Sentinel and Capital play in the other. Flathead and Big Sky will play in a consolation quarterfinal. Helena has earned a bye into the consolation semifinals and awaits its opponent. If the tournament can't be finished, the top four seeds remaining when it's canceled will qualify for state.
At the Western B-C divisional, top-seeded Florence earned a 13-8 win over Eureka in an ugly game in the rain that featured 17 total walks, eight errors and just eight hits. The teams were tied 6-6 heading to the bottom of the fourth, and Florence scored seven runs in the next three innings to take a 13-6 lead. Falcons senior Dani Zahn drove in three runs and had two hits. Emily Kinnaman added two RBIs. Relief pitcher Kylie Kovatch got the win in the circle. Florence pitcher Shannon Byrne, who suffered a high ankle sprain in late April, was in uniform for the first time since then and pitched the final two outs of the game. Eureka’s Avory Escobar took the loss but did hit a home run and add three RBIs for her team.
Mission-Arlee-Charlo earned a 16-6 win over Anaconda in five innings behind some big bats. The Bulldogs trailed 4-3 before breaking open the game with nine runs in the fourth inning. MAC catcher Azia Umphrey went 4-for-4 with a home run, four RBIs and three runs scored. Teammate Shyanne Reum drove in four runs, too, and Caitlyn Sorrell had three RBIs. Tomi Brazill got the win in relief, pitching the final two innings.
Two first-round games were suspended during action because of the rain: Loyola vs. Manhattan and Plains-Hot Springs vs. Deer Lodge. Play is expected to resume at 8 a.m. Saturday. If the tournament can't be completed, the top four seeds remaining when it's canceled will qualify for state. If there are more than four teams left when it's canceled, how the top four are defined may be decided upon by a vote of the athletic directors since the two conferences that make up the Western B-C are unbalanced. The North has seven teams, while the South has four.
TRACK & FIELD
Sentinel's boys lead the Western AA divisional with 68 points after Friday's events. Flathead is second with 54.5 and Glacier is third at 47. Rylan Ortt picked up a win in the javelin, Neil Daily won the high jump and Elias Dewaters won the long jump for the Spartans. Sentinel's 400-relay team also took first. Hellgate sits in sixth place after the first day with 20 points while Big Sky is seventh with one point.
Hellgate's girls lead the team race after the first day. The Knights put up 42 points, just ahead of Helena which had 36. Sentinel and Big Sky were tied for sixth with 21 points each.
On day one of the Western A divisional, Frenchtown took the team lead with 49 points, while Dillon sits in second with 43. Frenchtown's Tyler Schmautz won the 1600-meter run in 4 minutes, 36.11 seconds, while teammate Tyler McDonald was first in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.78 seconds. Hamilton senior Jacob Campbell won the shot put with a throw of 53 feet, 10.5 inches.
On the girls side, Columbia Falls leads with 43 points, and Corvallis is the top area team, sitting in fourth with 28 points. Polson senior Bea Frissell won the 1600-meter run in a time of 5 minutes, 16.04 seconds. Stevensville's Ashton Lewis was the winner in the long jump, recording a leap of 17 feet, 2.5 inches.
The Western B-C divisional wrapped up on Friday in Missoula. The Bigfork girls and Seeley-Swan girls both took the Class B and C titles respectively while Manhattan Christian's boys won the Class C title and Loyola Sacred Heart claimed the boys Class B win.
After a strong first day, Seeley's girls picked up another win from Sariah Maughan in the 1,600 run while the Blackhawks also won the 1,600-relay to finish the meet with 123 points. Charlo came in second with 91.5 points after Carlee Fryberger won the 100, 200 and 100 hurdles and Kaitlin Cox added a victory in the long jump. Darby's Casey Ehmann won the 300 hurdles and Peyton Lammerding of Arlee won the shot put.
On the Class C boys side, Manhattan Christian edged out Seeley-Swan 103-98.5 for the first-place finish. Hunter Shelmerdine won the 100 and 200 for the Blackhawks and ran a leg on their first-place 1,600-relay team. Benjamin Tuinstra of Valley Christian also had a strong outing on Friday with a sweep of both hurdles races. Clark Fork's Jesse Shaske won the 800, Charlo's Wills Degrandpre won the 3,200 and Noxon's Levi Brubaker won the long jump.
For the Class B girls meet, Bigfork scored 134 points with Loyola in second at 86. Jordan Nelson won the 200 and ran a leg on Bigfork's 1,600-relay team that won as well. Delani Walker of Loyola won the 100 while Sydney Brander of St. Ignatius won the triple jump and Jody Detlaff of Thompson Falls added a victory in the high jump. Deer Lodge finished in third wit Kamryn Scully winning the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles on Friday.
Bryce Danielson won the discus on Friday help pace Loyola's boys to the win. They cruised with 186 points while Bigfork was second at 91. Cal Gibson won the 100 for the Rams and Cooper Waters added victory in the triple jump. Wyatt Duke won the high jump for Bigfork.