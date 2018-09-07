Football
Second-ranked Missoula Sentinel missed a 44-yard field goal as regulation time expired and in overtime the team fell 33-30 at fifth-ranked Great Falls. The Spartans (2-1) scored first in OT on a field goal but the Bison (3-0) answered with a game-winning touchdown. Sentinel used some dramatics to force OT. With 52.7 seconds left in regulation, quarterback Rylan Ortt threw a 20-yard TD pass to Jace DeWalt that enabled the visitors to knot the score at 27-27. Key to the outcome was a goal line stand by Great Falls with about 3 minutes left in the fourth quarter. The game finished after 10 p.m. and no further information was available at press time.
Valley Christian pulled away for a 75-52 win over Gardiner in Alberton. Branson Becker ran for seven touchdowns.
Hot Springs boosted its record to 2-1 Friday with a 50-18 home win over West Yellowstone. Tyler Carr had six catches for 107 yards and three touchdowns. Tyler Knudsen piled up 80 rushing yards on 13 carries.
Top-ranked Flint Creek steamrolled to a 52-8 win over third-ranked Charlo in Philipsburg. Colby Manley ran for three touchdowns for the Titans.
Thompson Falls ran into a buzzsaw in top-ranked Eureka in dropping a 51-6 home decision. Roman Sparks scored the only points for the Bluehawks on a 28-yard pass from Trey Fisher.
Arlee jumped to a 42-point lead in the first half and cruised to a 64-14 home win over Seeley-Swan. Bolen ran for three touchdowns for the Warriors.
In Class A action, Frenchtown topped Libby, 30-19, and Hamilton whipped Browning, 70-28. Stevensville edged Ronan in a thiller, 26-25.
Volleyball
Charlo defeated Plains in straight sets, 25-16, 25-17, 25-18. Kaitlin Cox collected 11 kills, 12 digs and five aces for the Vikings. Rachel Huenink had six kills and eight blocks for the Trotters.
Cross country
Missoula Sentinel took top honors in the boys' competition in the Flathead Invitational Friday at Rebecca Farm near Kalispell. The Spartans' team score of 32 was 20 points better than runner-up Kalispell Glacier. Ben Perrin of Flathead took first individually with a time of 15:51.09. Flathead won the girls' team competition and Sentinel took second. Tori Noland-Gillespie of Flathead took top honors in 20:10.69.
Golf
The Hamilton boys took top honors in the 11-team Cabinet View Invitational in Libby. The Broncs totaled 316, which was five strokes better than runner-up Stevensville. Ryggs Johnston of Libby was medalist with a score of 70, followed by Hamilton's Zach Taylor and Polson's Trey Kelley at 75.
Whitefish won the girls' team race in Libby at 396. Corvallis placed second with a team score of 401. Alana Griffin of the Glacier JV team and Ella Shaw of Whitefish shared medalist honors at 80. Macee Greenwood of Corvallis took third with an 82.
The Missoula Sentinel boys came away with major hardware in the seven-team Helena Invitational. The Spartans won the team race with a two-day score of 605. Jack Johnston of Sentinel and Zach Harvey of Big Sky each finished with a meet-best score of 147 and Johnston was declared medalist by virtue of a score card playoff. Helena won the girls' meet. Marcella Mercer of Flathead was medalist at 147 and Emily Garden of Sentinel was second at 160.