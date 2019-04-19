SOFTBALL
Glacier topped Hellgate 7-2 on Friday. Maddy Butler drove in a pair of runs for the Knights but the team only mustered three hits to Glacier's eight.
Florence swept Eureka on Friday in a doubleheader. The Falcons won the first game 15-5 in four and a half innings. Danielle Zahn drove in four runs and Kasidy Yeoman added three more. Shannon Byrne earned the win.
In the second game Florence topped Eureka 12-2 in five innings behind three-hit performances from Yeoman and Zahn. Yeoman hit a pair of doubles and both players drove in two runs to lead the Falcons. Kylie Kovatch earned the win and drove in a run as well.
Stevensville defeated Corvallis in a thrilling 22-16 game on Friday night. Syd Paul had three hits, including a triple, and drove in five runs while Haley Kampka and Taylor Springer each drove in three more runs each. Kaylee Berning had six hits for the Yellowjackets. Macee Greenwood, Cierra Jessop and Raili Paddock all homered for Corvallis. Paddock drove in five runs.
Sentinel High defeated Kalispell Flathead 18-7 and Glacier 8-6 late Thursday. Addyson Gaub homered against Glacier while Amy Taylor cracked three hits and Kody Fraser added two more. Gaub also knocked in two runs. Against Flathead, Gaub and Jalen Cooper each had three RBIs. Cooper and MacKenzie Wright each had three hits.
Big Sky fell to both Glacier and Flathead on Thursday. The Eagles lost 29-1 to Glacier in two innings and dropped their game to Flathead 17-0 in three innings.
TENNIS
Mission and Clark Fork girls battled to a 3-3 tie on Friday. Maria Bugeda, Pam Frost and the doubles team of Arleta Long and Allyson Umphrey won for Mission. Adison Courser, Barbara Garcia and Lyssah Kromrey won for Clark Fork.
Polson swept Stevensville in both boys and girls tennis. Polson's girls edged out the win 4-3 behind singles victories from Berkley Ellis, Taylor Broomfield and Taylor Collings as well as a doubles victory from Sierra Lundeen and Avah Eggebrecht. The boys defeated Stevi 7-0 with a complete team sweep. Joe McDonald defeated David Haacke in the No. 1 singles match.
TRACK & FIELD
Bozeman ran away with the victory at the Great Falls Optimist Invite on Friday scoring 113 team points. Sentinel High came in fourth with 61, Hellgate was sixth with 59 and Big Sky finished in seventh with 50. Billings West and Helena Capital rounded out the top three. Sentinel's Ashley McElmurry won a pair of events as she found victory in the triple jump and the 100 hurdles. Ember Stratton of Hellgate won the 3,200 and Knight teammate Piper Pfister took home the gold in the javelin. Big Sky's Isabella Reed won the individual contest in the pole vault as well.
At the boys only meet in Butte at the Dahlberg Invite, Sentinel walked away with a team title thanks to a plethora of individual winners. Jaden Foster swept the 100 and 200 while Brandon Spencer won the shot put and discus. Elias Dewaters won the triple jump and Rylan Ortt won the javelin, throwing a toss of 200 feet, 10 inches. Ortt moved up one spot in the national javelin rankings and now sits at No. 4 in the country. Sentinel scored 87 points to edge out Billings West which had 84. Hellgate finished 11th with 18 points and Big Sky was 12th with 12 team points.
Corvallis swept the boys and girls team titles on Thursday night at the Sapphire Twilight meet. The girls scored 218.50 points with Columbia Falls taking second with 133. Calla Haldorson continued her dominance of the discus as seven Corvallis girls won individual events including Maureen Jessop (100 hurdles), Kailee McCready (300 hurdles), Jessica Mosbrucker (200), Hannah Hutchison (high jump), Kailen Herbstritt (pole vault) and Lainie Albright (long jump). Polson's Bea Frissell was the lone double-winner as she claimed victory in the 800 and 1,600.
On the boys side, Corvallis edged out Columbia Falls 160 to 156 to win. Logan Lewis won the high, long and triple jump to claim three victories for the Blue Devils. Cole Henry won the 800 and Will Flowers took home a win in the 1,600 for Corvallis. Zackary Pletcher won the 110 and 300 hurdles for Columbia Falls and Kaedan Clewien won the 100 and 200 for them as well.
CLUB SOCCER
The Missoula Strikers 19 boys team opened their Montana Spring League play with a pair of wins last weekend. The Strikers defeated the Bozeman Blitz 1-0 with a goal from Dane Becker and goalkeeper Brendan Oberg had two saves. Then in the afternoon game, the Strikers defeated Flathead United 3-0. Oberg posted another shutout while Matt Baldridge had two goals and Cole Hage had one.