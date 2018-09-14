Football
Loyola Sacred Heart bounced back from its first loss of the season with a 47-14 home triumph over Deer Lodge Friday. Cooper Waters had a big night for the Rams (3-1) with three TD receptions and a 78-yard punt return for paydirt. Loyola raced to a 15-0 lead in the first period and stayed in front.
"I liked the fact we didn't turn the ball over like last week," Rams coach Todd Hughes said. "I liked the way the kids responded all week going back to the basics of football. The kids played hard from the first whistle.
"Deer Lodge is a pretty good football team and they have some dudes on their team. We swarmed the football on defense."
Eureka saw its 23-game win streak come to an end with a 37-0 loss to Bigfork. The Vikings' lead was 3-0 at halftime but they dominated the second half thanks to three TD runs by Randy Stultz. The Lions will play at Loyola next Friday.
Hamilton jumped on Polson for 28 points in the first quarter and cruised to a 48-12 victory. Carson Rostad threw four TD passes.
Florence posted a 30-14 win over Shepherd in Bozeman. Flint Creek demolished Seeley-Swan, 82-0. Charlo thumped St. Ignatius, 60-26. Frenchtown bounced Browning, 56-26. Whitefish edged Corvallis, 27-20.
Cross country
The Corvallis girls' team made a strong showing at the Great Falls Invitational at Anaconda Hills Golf Course. The event showcased small-school runners and JV competitors from Class AA schools. It was divided up into three pools with three or four teams in each race. In the second of three girls' races, the Blue Devils' Rose Day, Jordyn Jessop and Jessica Mosbrucker finished third, fourth and fifth respectively. Day posted a time of 23:50.04, while Jessop finished at 23:56.32 and Mosbrucker 24:09.79. Hannah Lukasik of Billings West JV won that race in 23:45.95.
Volleyball
Drummond dropped a 3-0 road decision to Twin Bridges. No stats were made available.