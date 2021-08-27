Friday/Saturday high school roundup: Loyola football team wins thriller at Cut Bank

Football
Loyola Sacred Heart held on for a thrilling 14-13 win at Cut Bank Friday night. The Rams scored on their first drive, which spanned about eight minutes. Running back Talen Reynolds did the honors on an 8-yard run. Jake Jamieson caught the 2-point conversion pass. Quarterback Keenan Russell scored from seven yards away to givie Loyola a 14-0 lead and it was 14-7 at halftime. Cut Bank scored on a long run in the third quarter but Loyola's Taylor Jones blocked the point after attempt. "It was a long time coming," Rams coach Todd Hughes said of the win. "Last year was so difficult with out numbers and the COVID thing and it didn't turn out the way we're used to. We're still young this year, but I'm telling you, they're a feisty group. It wasn't perfect all the time tonight, but they played hard for four quarters."
Missoula Hellgate lost a shootout against Great Falls CMR at Missoula County Stadium. Connor Dick threw a touchdown pass to Ian Finch with 40 seconds left to give the Knights a 35-34 lead, but the Rustlers kicked a late field goal to earn a 37-35 win. Hellgate scored with 3:04 left to pull within five, 34-29. The Rustlers led 28-14 heading into the final stanza.
Missoula Big Sky dropped a 13-3 decision at Bozeman Gallatin Valley. The Raptors took advantage of a fumble by the Eagles on Big Sky's 15-yard line in drawing first blood at 10:45 in the first quarter. One play later, Tyler Nansel caught a touchdown pass from Braeden Mikkelson. Big Sky scored its only points right before halftime on a 41-yard field goal. Gallatin stretched its lead to 13-3 on a Noah Dahlke pick-6 from 30 yards away late in the third quarter.
Decker Milender scored six touchdowns and Orion Plakke passed for four as Superior throttled Plains 66-8 in its season opener. Milender caught passes of 25 and 72 yards from Plakke and, ran for TDs of 33 and 9 yards, and added two 20-yard returns for points Plakke also hit Lucas Kovalsky on two scoring strikes, from 31 and 25 yards out. Plains' only score came in the second quarter on a 56-yard pass from Darren Standiford to Garth Parker.
Owen Hoag scored two touchdowns for the second half's only points and Walker McDonald ran for the go-ahead score in the second quarter as Seeley-Swan fended off Arlee 26-8. Jake Knoll's 37-yard scoring catch from Kendall O'Neill had given Arlee an 8-6 lead in the second quarter.
Billings Skyview, who will come to Missoula to play Big Sky next week, posted a 34-7 home win over Kalispell Flathead. Kalispell Glacier posted a 52-0 win over Belgrade. Hamilton whipped Corvallis, 46-8. Frenchtown dumped Browning, 45-6, behind three TD passes by Eli Quinn. Columbia Falls clipped Stevensville, 35-6. Libby posted a 54-0 win over East Helena. Eureka won a 14-13 thriller over Bonners Ferry, Idaho. Whitefish edged Dillon, 28-26. Polson won by forfeit over Butte Central.
Soccer
The Loyola Sacred Heart boys battled Billings Central to a 1-1 draw on Friday in Billings. Central jumped to a 1-0 lead on a Luke Pankratz unassisted goal in the 68th minute. Loyola answered roughly three minutes later on a Luca Dombrowski penalty kick. The Billings Central girls beat Loyola, 10-0.
The Corvallis boys posted a 4-0 win at Laurel. The Laurel girls beat the Blue Devils, 7-0.
Volleyball
Stevensville had an impressive first day at the Ronan NW/SW Tip-Off tournament Friday, going 4-1 in pool play. Frenchtown and Ronan each went 3-1-1. Corvallis went 2-1-1, while Polson and Columbia Falls each went 3-2. The tourney will conclude Saturday.