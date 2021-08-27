Friday/Saturday high school roundup: Loyola football team wins thriller at Cut Bank

Football

Loyola Sacred Heart held on for a thrilling 14-13 win at Cut Bank Friday night. The Rams scored on their first drive, which spanned about eight minutes. Running back Talen Reynolds did the honors on an 8-yard run. Jake Jamieson caught the 2-point conversion pass. Quarterback Keenan Russell scored from seven yards away to givie Loyola a 14-0 lead and it was 14-7 at halftime. Cut Bank scored on a long run in the third quarter but Loyola's Taylor Jones blocked the point after attempt. "It was a long time coming," Rams coach Todd Hughes said of the win. "Last year was so difficult with out numbers and the COVID thing and it didn't turn out the way we're used to. We're still young this year, but I'm telling you, they're a feisty group. It wasn't perfect all the time tonight, but they played hard for four quarters."