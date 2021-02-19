Friday's area sports roundup: Florence boys capture Western 6-B title with win over Deer Lodge

Boys basketball
Florence captured the Western 6-B conference championship Friday with a thrilling 55-52 win over visiting Deer Lodge. The Falcons trailed by three points heading into the fourth quarter but outscored the Wardens, 19-13, in the final period. Beau Neal led Florence with 20 points and Eli Pedersen added 13. Deer Lodge's Ozzie King led all scorers with 22 points and teammate Aidan Thompson added 17. Florence finished with a 7-1 mark in league play and swept the Wardens. Deer Lodge went 6-2 in conference action.
Missoula Hellgate led by three heading into the fourth quarter but outscored Butte 20-10 down the stretch in a 53-40 win. Josh Wade scored 21 points for the Knights.
Polson scored 12 unanswered points in the third quarter en route to a 72-50 home win over Browning. Jarrett Wilson led the Pirates with 24 points and teammate Colton Graham was right behind him with 23. Xavier Fisher added 16 points for Polson.
Browning breezed past visiting Columbia Falls, 77-53. Allec Knapton tallied 14 points and Cade Morgan added 13 to lead the Wildcats. Cody Carlson paced Browning with 22 points.
In a District 14-C loser out game, host Charlo outlasted Noxon, 61-53. Keaton Piedalue paced the Vikings with 20 points. Brody Hill scored 12 for the Red Devils and Jeriko Smith-Roach and Wyatt Lackner added 10 apiece. In the other loser out game, host Hot Springs cruised past Plains, 45-31. Kyle Lawson collected 22 points for the Savage Heat. Tucker Foster and Parker Flock each had eight points for the Horsemen.
Butte Central bounced visiting Hamilton, 61-36. Max Cianflone scored 12 points for the Broncs.
Girls basketball
Missoula Hellgate bounced back from a Tuesday loss with a win at Butte, 47-27. Alex Covill scored 16 points for the Knights and Keke Davis added 10. MacKenzie Tutty led the Bulldogs with seven points.
In District 14-C loser out action, St. Regis won at Noxon, 38-35. Baylee Pruitt paced the Tigers with 18 points. Avery Burgess scored 10 points for the Red Devils. Plains beat Hot Springs in the other loser out game, 51-23.
Junior hockey
Sheridan posted a 6-4 home win over the Missoula Jr. Bruins. Liam Bland, Shane Dotto, Mason Mowat and Zachary Zielinski scored for Missoula.
College softball
Montana dropped a pair of games — one a heartbreaker, one by run-rule — as the Grizzlies opened play at the Dixie State Classic in St. George, Utah. Montana lost 4-3 to Utah Valley in its opener after taking a 3-2 lead into the seventh. The Grizzlies followed that up with a 9-0 setback against BYU. Montana managed just one hit against the Cougars.
After falling behind Utah Valley 2-0, UM pulled within one in the bottom of the third when a sacrifice fly by Maygen McGrath scored Jaxie Klucewich, who had led off with a walk. McGrath made it a three-RBI game in the fifth when she hit her team-leading third home run of the season, a shot to left that again scored Klucewich, who had led off with a single. That gave starter Tristin Achenbach, who gave up a run in the second on a home run and one in the third on an RBI single, a 3-2 lead. She took that into the seventh but gave up two runs on four hits, all singles, as Utah Valley retook the lead. Achenbach, who struck out seven, took the loss to drop to 1-3 on the season.
Montana turned right around and faced a BYU team that was coming off a 6-3 victory over Utah State. The Grizzlies went hitless against Cougars starter Autumn Moffat-Korth through three innings. Cami Sellers led off the top of the fourth with a single through the left side. It would be Montana’s only hit, as Moffat-Korth struck out the side in the fifth to finish with nine strikeouts of the 15 outs she needed to throw her 24th complete game, her fifth career shutout. BYU scored one in the first and two in the second off Griz starter Ashley Ward. Rylee Jensen-McFarland made it 5-0 in the fourth with a two-run home run. Two batters later, Allie Brock relieved Ward.