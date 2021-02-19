Friday's area sports roundup: Florence boys capture Western 6-B title with win over Deer Lodge

Junior hockey

Sheridan posted a 6-4 home win over the Missoula Jr. Bruins. Liam Bland, Shane Dotto, Mason Mowat and Zachary Zielinski scored for Missoula.

College softball

Montana dropped a pair of games — one a heartbreaker, one by run-rule — as the Grizzlies opened play at the Dixie State Classic in St. George, Utah. Montana lost 4-3 to Utah Valley in its opener after taking a 3-2 lead into the seventh. The Grizzlies followed that up with a 9-0 setback against BYU. Montana managed just one hit against the Cougars.

After falling behind Utah Valley 2-0, UM pulled within one in the bottom of the third when a sacrifice fly by Maygen McGrath scored Jaxie Klucewich, who had led off with a walk. McGrath made it a three-RBI game in the fifth when she hit her team-leading third home run of the season, a shot to left that again scored Klucewich, who had led off with a single. That gave starter Tristin Achenbach, who gave up a run in the second on a home run and one in the third on an RBI single, a 3-2 lead. She took that into the seventh but gave up two runs on four hits, all singles, as Utah Valley retook the lead. Achenbach, who struck out seven, took the loss to drop to 1-3 on the season.

Montana turned right around and faced a BYU team that was coming off a 6-3 victory over Utah State. The Grizzlies went hitless against Cougars starter Autumn Moffat-Korth through three innings. Cami Sellers led off the top of the fourth with a single through the left side. It would be Montana’s only hit, as Moffat-Korth struck out the side in the fifth to finish with nine strikeouts of the 15 outs she needed to throw her 24th complete game, her fifth career shutout. BYU scored one in the first and two in the second off Griz starter Ashley Ward. Rylee Jensen-McFarland made it 5-0 in the fourth with a two-run home run. Two batters later, Allie Brock relieved Ward.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0