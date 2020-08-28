Friday's high school roundup: Florence football team steamrolls Cut Bank in home opener

Football
Florence opened with an impressive 42-0 home win over Cut Bank. Sophomore quarterback Pat Duchien threw for three touchdowns, including a 30-yard strike to Blake Shoupe, a 38-yard bomb to Levi Posey and a 10-yard pass to Luke Maki. Teammate Tristan Pyette scored on an 8-yard run and a 65-yard interception return. "Hats off to our defense pitching a shutout," Falcons coach Pat Duchien said. "The defensive coaches did a phenomenal job getting them ready. This was the best opening game we've played in quite a few years and I've been here nine years. Just a great group of kids and coaches."
Bigfork delivered a big win in Jim Benn's debut as head coach. The former Loyola Sacred Heart assistant guided the Vikings to a 56-20 victory Friday at Townsend. Cormac Benn ran for three of Bigfork's first five touchdowns, including a 17-yard scamper to open the scoring. Teammate Levi Taylor scored on a 54-yard interception return.
Arlee opened the season with a 70-16 win at Troy, giving first-year coach Quinn Huisman plenty to be happy about. According to Huisman, quarterback Charlie Crawford ran for a touchdown and running backs Cole Crawford and Jace Arca scored several touchdowns. Specific information was not available at press time. "Early in the game when we had struggles I liked the way they didn't get down on each other," said Huisman, whose team will play host to Charlo on Friday.
Ronan enjoyed a successful home debut, rolling past Browning, 42-0. Coach Matt Detwiler said that his quarterback, Daniel Kelsch, had a big game. The Chiefs also benefited from a stellar performance by their young defense. No stats were available at press time.
Columbia Falls stormed past Polson, 48-28. Conrad beat Deer Lodge, 46-8. Libby topped Whitefish, 21-10. Thompson Falls outlasted St. Ignatius, 38-32. Flint Creek had its home opener against Plains canceled. Coaches are urged to call the Missoulian immediately after their game at 523-5255.
Soccer
The highly-touted Kalispell Glacier boys soccer team started its season with a 6-0 win over crosstown rival Flathead. Sullivan Coggins and Braden Nitschelm each scored a pair of goals for the Wolfpack. Zane Elliott had a goal and assist. Glacier will host defending State AA champion Hellgate on Saturday in a clash of titans.
Golf
The Whitefish boys and Ronan girls took first place at the Ronan Invitational on Thursday. The Bulldog boys tallied 309 as team, followed by Hamilton (345), Ronan (353), Polson (354) and Columbia Falls rounded out the top-five with a 376. Frenchtown was sixth with 393, followed by Libby (402) and Browning, who tallied a 510. On the girls side, the Maidens squeezed out a win with a 400, just beating out Polson's 401. Hamilton was third with 415, followed by Frenchtown, Whitefish (432), Browning (439) and Columbia Falls (472). Libby and Stevensville were also present on the girls side, but did not record scores. Ellie Thiel of Polson took top honors on the girls side with a 82, while Billy Smith (67) of Whitefish was the boys winner.
