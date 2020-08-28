Friday's high school roundup: Florence football team steamrolls Cut Bank in home opener

Soccer

Golf

The Whitefish boys and Ronan girls took first place at the Ronan Invitational on Thursday. The Bulldog boys tallied 309 as team, followed by Hamilton (345), Ronan (353), Polson (354) and Columbia Falls rounded out the top-five with a 376. Frenchtown was sixth with 393, followed by Libby (402) and Browning, who tallied a 510. On the girls side, the Maidens squeezed out a win with a 400, just beating out Polson's 401. Hamilton was third with 415, followed by Frenchtown, Whitefish (432), Browning (439) and Columbia Falls (472). Libby and Stevensville were also present on the girls side, but did not record scores. Ellie Thiel of Polson took top honors on the girls side with a 82, while Billy Smith (67) of Whitefish was the boys winner.